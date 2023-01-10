Dundee v Dunfermline OFF due to heavy rain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final against Dunfermline has been called off at the last minute.

The Dark Blues were set to welcome the League One leaders to Dens Park for their Challenge Cup last-eight tie.

James McPake’s return to his old haunt as visiting manager, though, has been postponed.

Heavy rain throughout the day in Dundee led to the pitch being waterlogged.

However, there was no indication of any issue until less than an hour before kick-off.

The Dark Blues posted on social media just before 7pm that the match had been postponed.

It read: “Tonight’s match against Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy has been called off due to heavy rainfall all day and into this evening.”

A new date for the last-eight clash will be announced in due course.