Dundee v Dunfermline OFF due to heavy rain By George Cran January 10 2023, 7.31pm Updated: January 10 2023, 7.31pm Dens Park. Image: SNS. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final against Dunfermline has been called off at the last minute. The Dark Blues were set to welcome the League One leaders to Dens Park for their Challenge Cup last-eight tie. James McPake’s return to his old haunt as visiting manager, though, has been postponed. Heavy rain throughout the day in Dundee led to the pitch being waterlogged. However, there was no indication of any issue until less than an hour before kick-off. #SPFLTrustTrophy | DFC V #DAFC | Match Postponed due to waterlogged pitch pic.twitter.com/SqC9iApa0H — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 10, 2023 The Dark Blues posted on social media just before 7pm that the match had been postponed. It read: “Tonight’s match against Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy has been called off due to heavy rainfall all day and into this evening.” A new date for the last-eight clash will be announced in due course. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee FC Dundee's Championship clash with Partick Thistle postponed over waterlogged pitch Jordan Marshall says Dundee need to learn Partick Thistle lessons ahead of crunch Jags… JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United BOTH need transfers to supercharge their run-in hopes PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving… Gary Bowyer expects Partick Thistle entertainment as Dundee boss gives update on Paul McGowan… PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Game on or game off for Dee and… Where do Dundee goals come from? Comparing Dens Park strikers Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off GEORGE CRAN: Dundee must back boss Gary Bowyer in January - or risk losing… Dundee manager Gary Bowyer keeping tabs on Sam Fisher's 'great' progress at Dunfermline Most Read 1 Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man 2 Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on… 3 Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new… 4 Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels 5 Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting 6 Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland 7 PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving… 8 Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’… 9 Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege 10 ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images More from The Courier Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to… Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for… St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks… St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston… RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run… Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties… Editor's Picks Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man REBECCA BAIRD: I’m tired of living in fear of toothache – Dundee dental crisis must be dealt with Perthshire pensioner’s health fears over Covid vaccine allergy Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’ prosthetic Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject Listen: Stooshie podcast – US pastor in Scotland on Trump’s ‘dangerous’ legacy ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government’s bottle return scheme ‘ignorance’ Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their wake’