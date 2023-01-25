GEORGE CRAN: Next seven days is crucial for Dundee’s season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The next seven days will be crucial for Dundee, there’s no other way to put it.

Facing Championship leaders Queen’s Park at home on Saturday and then the winter transfer window shutting next week.

It doesn’t get much bigger than that.

Gary Bowyer spoke months ago of how important he viewed the January transfer window and the impact it would have on the Championship title run-in.

Right now, it’s not exactly been a stellar window for the Dark Blues.

Kwame Thomas is the only arrival while five have left, including their best goalscorer in Zach Robinson.

Thomas showed enough during last night’s win over Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy to suggest he’ll be a useful addition for the final few months of the season.

A classic targetman, the on-loan Sutton United man gave the Dark Blues a platform to build from on his first start for the club.

More needed

But it’s abundantly clear they need more than just one new body in the door.

Players are dropping like flies right now – Jordan Marshall and Fin Robertson adding to the lengthy injury list last night doesn’t help that either.

That’s just a few days after Tyler French was ruled out for a significant period after breaking his leg at St Mirren.

With players having left and injuries stacking up, the Dark Blues are struggling to fill their bench now.

Two of last night’s substitutes were late additions with the subs list sitting at just three available on Monday.

As bad as things are getting – and Bowyer says it’s the worst injury crisis he’s ever known as a manager – the remarkable thing is Dundee are still picking up results.

Yes, they may have ultimately lost on penalties in Paisley at the weekend but not many in that stadium would have cried foul had the Dark Blues come away with victory.

Academy

And last night against Dunfermline, though not perfect, showed there is a real spirit among this team.

The Pars came right at them and gave a good account of themselves but the Dark Blues notched four goals against them.

Two of those four coming from academy products, too.

Five started the match in a very young XI that no doubt reminded opposition manager James McPake of his time with the youth team at Dens Park.

Lyall Cameron backed up his impressive performance at St Mirren while Josh Mulligan did a good job again at right full-back.

Midfielders Fin Robertson and Max Anderson, though, were standouts on the night and deserved their goals.

That bodes well for the season to come.

Spiders

Hopefully any knocks picked up last night are shrugged off by Saturday.

Because Queen’s Park will be coming to Dens to win and to put daylight between themselves and the Dark Blues.

Against a threadbare squad, they’ll be licking their lips.

This will be a stern test for Dundee. And a crucial one, too.