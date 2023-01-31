Zach Robinson could make sensational deadline day return to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zach Robinson could make a sensational return to Dundee on transfer deadline day.

The 20-year-old was a firm fans’ favourite at Dens Park after eight goals in 19 matches before being recalled by parent club AFC Wimbledon earlier this month.

Despite having returned to the London club on January 6, Robinson remains the top league goalscorer for the Dark Blues this term.

Watch: Zach Robinson's goal puts Dundee in front for the third time. Post-match reaction as Dundee beat Arbroath 📺 Watch live on BBC Scotland

💻📱 Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 12, 2022

And his comeback would be a major boost to the club’s promotion push as they bid to return to the Premiership.

It’s understood Dundee have been given positive news in their bid to securing Robinson once more for the rest of the campaign.

Reports from down south say Wimbledon are chasing a replacement for the striker and will allow him to re-join the Dark Blues if that goes through.

Since going back to Wimbledon, Robinson has played just five minutes as a substitute in a 0-0 draw with Crewe and was an unused sub in Saturday’s win over Stockport.

Now it is a race against the clock for his return to beat tonight’s midnight deadline.