Dundee snap up ‘powerful striker’ Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have made Lorent Tolaj their second signing of deadline day after landing the striker on loan.

The Switzerland U/19 international travelled to Dens Park this morning to complete his move from Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion.

That’s after his loan at Salford City was ripped up after he spent the first half of the season there.

The 21-year-old arrives to fill the void left by the departure of Zak Rudden following his move to St Johnstone on loan until the end of the season.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion until the end of the season #thedee https://t.co/V0guTPEAuW — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 31, 2023

Snapped up by the Brighton youth academy from Swiss side Sion in 2018, Tolaj has been capped at U/17, U/18 and U/19 level.

In November 2019 he scored eight goals in one match against Gibraltar, breaking the Euro qualifying record in the process.

His record at senior level, however, is yet to take off.

He scored just once in 17 appearances for Salford City this season, the only goal in a 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Bradford City.

On his arrival at the Ammies, he said: “I’m a No 9 striker, I like to receive the ball, bring in my team mates and be clinical in front of goal.

“I’m a powerful striker, quick and I’m confident in front of goal.”

Last season Tolaj played five times on loan at Cambridge United without scoring after netting six times in 20 Premier League 2 appearances for the Seagulls.

Tolaj joined Colchester United star Luke Hannant in arriving on loan at Dens Park on deadline day.