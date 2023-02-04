Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals Sporting Centre of Excellence ambition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals Sporting Centre of Excellence ambition

By Rob McLaren
February 4 2023, 5.56am Updated: February 4 2023, 8.40am
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee managing director John Nelms.

Dundee Football Club managing director John Nelms said significant investment in training facilities will create a Sporting Centre of Excellence to produce top talent.

The club has invested heavily in a 12,000 sq ft site at Dundee & Angus College’s Gardyne campus.

The club entered a four-year strategic partnership with the college last June.

In the last seven months, Dundee FC has invested in and benefitted from facilities at Gardyne such as four indoor halls, gymnasium, weight room, swimming pool, analysis room and a space to host press conferences.

Now the Dark Blues are preparing to invest in an “elite standard” grass pitch and professional AstroTurf pitch.

These will be for use by the football club, Dundee FC Community Trust and wider community.

Mr Nelms said: “The football club has really grown since moving here. We have the ability to utilise a multitude of resources that we’ve never had before.

“As we continue to expand our partnership, we are focused on building a sporting centre of excellence that not only our players, academy, community trust, and the students will benefit from but also our local community.”

Best facilities seen by Dundee FC manager and players

The 12,000 sq ft space houses all facets of Dundee Football Club under one roof including its management team, staff, footballers, academy, Dee Promotions and Community Trust.

Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan said the facilities will help the club develop top talent.

“We have the facilities that no other Dundee manager or player has ever had before,” he said.

The area at Dundee and Angus College which will see two brand new pitches. Image: D&A College.

“Being here allows us to develop top level players but most importantly it helps us develop top, young men.”

If Dundee FC’s plans for a new stadium go ahead the college facilities will remain the training ground for academy boys and a base for summer holiday camps.

Opportunities for players who don’t turn pro

Dundee FC players have also gained access to education and other career opportunities at D&A College.

This offers other avenues for footballing prospects who don’t make in the professional game.

Caryn Gibson, business partnerships manager at Dundee & Angus College, explains: “Unfortunately in football, there is a high rate of individuals not making it to a professional level.

Sarah Ramminger, head of sport & fitness curriculum at D&A College, Caryn Gibson, business partnerships manager at D&A College, John Nelms, managing director of Dundee FC, Simon Hewitt, principal of D&A College, Gordon Strachan, technical director of Dundee FC, and Greg Fenton, general manager of Dundee FC. Image: D&A College.

“That can be really difficult when someone has put their all into trying to achieve something.

“We want to ensure that whilst players are here on campus and training, they are gaining a wealth of other skills and qualifications that can help them understand what other careers exist for them in the future if they don’t make it as a professional football player.”

