Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals Sporting Centre of Excellence ambition

Dundee Football Club managing director John Nelms said significant investment in training facilities will create a Sporting Centre of Excellence to produce top talent.

The club has invested heavily in a 12,000 sq ft site at Dundee & Angus College’s Gardyne campus.

The club entered a four-year strategic partnership with the college last June.

In the last seven months, Dundee FC has invested in and benefitted from facilities at Gardyne such as four indoor halls, gymnasium, weight room, swimming pool, analysis room and a space to host press conferences.

Now the Dark Blues are preparing to invest in an “elite standard” grass pitch and professional AstroTurf pitch.

These will be for use by the football club, Dundee FC Community Trust and wider community.

Mr Nelms said: “The football club has really grown since moving here. We have the ability to utilise a multitude of resources that we’ve never had before.

“As we continue to expand our partnership, we are focused on building a sporting centre of excellence that not only our players, academy, community trust, and the students will benefit from but also our local community.”

Best facilities seen by Dundee FC manager and players

The 12,000 sq ft space houses all facets of Dundee Football Club under one roof including its management team, staff, footballers, academy, Dee Promotions and Community Trust.

Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan said the facilities will help the club develop top talent.

“We have the facilities that no other Dundee manager or player has ever had before,” he said.

“Being here allows us to develop top level players but most importantly it helps us develop top, young men.”

If Dundee FC’s plans for a new stadium go ahead the college facilities will remain the training ground for academy boys and a base for summer holiday camps.

Opportunities for players who don’t turn pro

Dundee FC players have also gained access to education and other career opportunities at D&A College.

This offers other avenues for footballing prospects who don’t make in the professional game.

Caryn Gibson, business partnerships manager at Dundee & Angus College, explains: “Unfortunately in football, there is a high rate of individuals not making it to a professional level.

“That can be really difficult when someone has put their all into trying to achieve something.

“We want to ensure that whilst players are here on campus and training, they are gaining a wealth of other skills and qualifications that can help them understand what other careers exist for them in the future if they don’t make it as a professional football player.”