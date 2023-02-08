Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody deserves that luck’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody deserves that luck’

By George Cran
February 8 2023, 11.31pm
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Seeing Cillian Sheridan stretchered off “killed the night” for Dundee as they crashed out of the SPFL Trust Trophy at the semi-final stage.

The Dark Blues were cruising 2-0 up against Raith Rovers for much of the contest thanks to a superb double from Lyall Cameron.

However, late goals from William Akio and Sam Stanton saw Raith stage a remarkable comeback.

That forced extra-time and penalties before the returning Zach Robinson saw his final spot-kick come back off the post to see the Kirkcaldy side into the final.

As tough as the defeat was to take after a string of missed chances, Bowyer says it pales into insignificance after seeing Sheridan suffer a potentially serious injury.

Sheridan was stretchered off late in the game. Image: SNS.

The Republic of Ireland international returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon in September after 11 months out but is facing another extended spell on the sidelines.

“Not good, I’m afraid,” Bowyer said when asked about Sheridan’s injury.

“He knew straight away.

“It’s his other Achilles so not good.

“That really killed the night for us.

“It makes everything else irrelevant.

“For him to have come back from the last one as well as he has done, nobody deserves that luck on a football pitch.

“We will look after him and get him back.”

‘Endless chances’

Sheridan went off in stoppage time with Dundee shocked to be heading into extra-time.

Missed chances have been a theme this season for Bowyer’s side.

And this clash took that to a new level as opportunity after opportunity to finish Raith off was passed up.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“We should have had it won after 45 minutes,” the Dundee boss said.

“I thought we played really well bar scoring the goals we should have done.

“Full credit to Raith. We haven’t been able to beat them.

“We said at half-time, don’t think the second half will be the same and we have conceded two poor goals.

“But we still had endless chances to score after that.

“There are lots of positives to take. We got beat and are out of the cup but the way we played and chances created is all positive.

“We should have been out of sight.”

