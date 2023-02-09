Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils ‘vandalising close’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents have urged a Dundee school to take action over claims that pupils are vandalising their close.

People living in a block of flats on Morgan Street, near Morgan Academy, say youngsters are coming into the close each lunchtime.

It is claimed they are then leaving graffiti on the walls and dumping rubbish.

One 23-year-old woman who lives in the close – who asked not to be named – told The Courier the incidents are affecting her working for home.

She said: “Schoolkids are just coming into the close during lunchtimes and I guess that’s just because we don’t have a secure entry system.

“It happens quite often – I work from home so it can be quite distracting if they’re playing music and stuff.

“It’s not nice to have the graffiti. I’ve seen worse but it’s one of the disadvantages of living here and kids are always leaving rubbish behind.

“I try not to pay attention to the graffiti because it’s quite annoying, especially when people come round to visit and they see it – it’s pretty bad.”

Concern for vulnerable neighbours

The woman says she is particularly concerned for her neighbours who live on the bottom floor.

She said: “There are vulnerable people who live below me so it makes me quite worried.

“It would be nice if the school would hold an assembly maybe and bring the issue up because at the end of the day we have to deal with this – the close is just constantly being damaged.

“It’s just not nice because you have kids coming in here smoking as well and the smoke comes into the flat.

“A few times I’ve been working from home and been on calls and meetings and I’ve had to come out and ask them to keep it down.

“I’ve lived here about a year here but it’s been like this the whole time.

‘Nowhere for pupils to go’

“There’s nowhere really for them to go with shelter so the school could maybe give them somewhere else to go.

“It does happen outside of school hours as well so it is a problem.”

Another resident has called for action on Twitter.

He posted: “Hi (Morgan Academy) we have had this issue before and thanks for the help but your pupils are using (a) Morgan St close as a dinner hall again and writing all over the walls. Can you ask them to stop (please).”

In response, the school tweeted to say a member of staff would visit the block.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The school regularly reminds pupils to act responsibly in the local community and to maintain positive relationships with residents.

“The school responds to complaints and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.”