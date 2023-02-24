Dundee boss Gary Bowyer talks Paul McGowan exit and ‘crazy’ fixture list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McGowan finding a way back into the Dundee first-team was going to be “difficult” says boss Gary Bowyer after the veteran midfielder joined Dunfermline on loan.

A stalwart of more than 300 games for the Dark Blues, McGowan has been a big presence at Dens Park since arriving in the summer of 2014.

However, he bid a sad farewell to the club this week as he joined former team-mate and manager James McPake’s League One promotion bid at East End Park.

With his contract expiring in the summer, McGowan’s final game for Dundee could well have been the 3-1 defeat at Cove Rangers back in October.

Since then the 35-year-old has struggled with a knee injury and, with Bowyer’s midfield well stocked, a return to the team was far from guaranteed.

The Dundee boss said of the move: “It all came about quite quickly. They enquired and obviously there is a relationship there.

“I did what I’ve done with every player we’ve had an enquiry about, I asked if he was interested in going.

“We discussed it. He has been missing a long time and is still a way off his fitness level right now so putting him straight back in is difficult.

“This was a way to present him with the opportunity to play games.

Welcome to KDM Group East End Park Paul 🏁 ➡️ https://t.co/1V8afBvBIK pic.twitter.com/ctZZ4Ft6kz — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 21, 2023

“Between us we both agreed this was probably the best for Paul McGowan to get back playing football.

“He wants to play football and he goes with our best wishes.

“The training ground will be much quieter for sure but we have numbers in that area.”

‘Problem or opportunity’

Those numbers will likely come in handy over a busy week of football.

The Dark Blues host Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday before playing their game in hand at home to Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

Then comes a trip to Cove Rangers ahead of a break thanks to cup postponements.

“We always talk about starters and finishers and that will be the case this week,” Bowyer added.

“Anybody who needs a breather, we have the numbers to be able to do that.

“That’s the beauty of having a fit squad.

“It is a strange period we are entering now because we have three games in a week and then potentially there are only another two games in March.

“It’s crazy at this stage of the season.”

He added: “We are close to getting everybody fit. That gives you a problem or opportunity to try to pick the best team.

“But we have three games in a week so someone might need a breather or take a knock.

“It’s the value of the squad.”