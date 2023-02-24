Gary Bowyer urges Dundee to up ‘energy and commitment’ as he reveals team news for Inverness clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer urges Dundee to up ‘energy and commitment’ as he reveals team news for Inverness clash

By George Cran
February 24 2023, 12.00pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.

Gary Bowyer admits his Dundee side failed to match Greenock Morton in the opening stages of last week’s defeat at Cappielow.

And the Dens Park gaffer has urged his side to make amends for that in Saturday’s home clash with Inverness.

Along with the regular challenge to put away their chances when they come along.

Passing up goalscoring opportunities has been a repeated criticism of Bowyer’s this season.

“You have to turn up and match the opposition for their energy and commitment, then your quality can come through,” the Dundee boss said.

Morton celebrate their winner against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

“All season we have matched the other side’s energy and commitment. We probably didn’t in the first 15, 20 minutes against Morton and came across a goalkeeper making some good saves.

“But we have to better in front of goal again, it’s as simple as that for us.”

Inverness

Their opponents Inverness arrive without top scorer Billy Mckay after he saw red at Hamilton on Tuesday night.

Accies were the victors in midweek and in the reverse fixture just last weekend, winning 3-0 up in the Highlands, to make it no wins in their last five league games for Caley Thistle.

But Bowyer is refusing to take much notice of the recent Championship form of Billy Dodds’ side.

Billy Mckay sees red on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.

“I went on Tuesday night,” Bowyer added.

“Inverness were good and created a number of chances. It was similar to when we played down there, Fulton pulled off some good saves.

“They have good players and are a good team. We have had two games against them already and they have both been tight.

“I expect that again. They have Billy Mckay missing and one eye on the Scottish Cup but knowing the manager as I do he won’t let them focus on that.”

Team news

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee, meanwhile, have few injury worries leading into the weekend game.

Kwame Thomas is one after his treatment for concussion in hospital last week while Shaun Byrne has missed training after celebrating the birth of his child in midweek.

Bowyer said: “Kwame is going the right way. He has passed all the protocols so far but he has more tests to come, if he comes through he’s got a chance for Saturday.

“We’re OK otherwise, possibly waiting on one that picked up a knock last week.

“Shaun Byrne hasn’t been in yet after becoming a father this week, we’ll see how his first night has gone.

“We’re delighted for him and his partner. There’s been a baby boom here in the last month so there’s plenty banter about feeding and nappies going around.”

