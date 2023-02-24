Gary Bowyer urges Dundee to up ‘energy and commitment’ as he reveals team news for Inverness clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer admits his Dundee side failed to match Greenock Morton in the opening stages of last week’s defeat at Cappielow.

And the Dens Park gaffer has urged his side to make amends for that in Saturday’s home clash with Inverness.

Along with the regular challenge to put away their chances when they come along.

Passing up goalscoring opportunities has been a repeated criticism of Bowyer’s this season.

“You have to turn up and match the opposition for their energy and commitment, then your quality can come through,” the Dundee boss said.

“All season we have matched the other side’s energy and commitment. We probably didn’t in the first 15, 20 minutes against Morton and came across a goalkeeper making some good saves.

“But we have to better in front of goal again, it’s as simple as that for us.”

Inverness

Their opponents Inverness arrive without top scorer Billy Mckay after he saw red at Hamilton on Tuesday night.

Accies were the victors in midweek and in the reverse fixture just last weekend, winning 3-0 up in the Highlands, to make it no wins in their last five league games for Caley Thistle.

But Bowyer is refusing to take much notice of the recent Championship form of Billy Dodds’ side.

“I went on Tuesday night,” Bowyer added.

“Inverness were good and created a number of chances. It was similar to when we played down there, Fulton pulled off some good saves.

“They have good players and are a good team. We have had two games against them already and they have both been tight.

“I expect that again. They have Billy Mckay missing and one eye on the Scottish Cup but knowing the manager as I do he won’t let them focus on that.”

Team news

Dundee, meanwhile, have few injury worries leading into the weekend game.

Kwame Thomas is one after his treatment for concussion in hospital last week while Shaun Byrne has missed training after celebrating the birth of his child in midweek.

Bowyer said: “Kwame is going the right way. He has passed all the protocols so far but he has more tests to come, if he comes through he’s got a chance for Saturday.

“We’re OK otherwise, possibly waiting on one that picked up a knock last week.

“Shaun Byrne hasn’t been in yet after becoming a father this week, we’ll see how his first night has gone.

“We’re delighted for him and his partner. There’s been a baby boom here in the last month so there’s plenty banter about feeding and nappies going around.”