PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark days for Dark Blues

It’s been a huge week in the recent history of Dundee United.

Tony Asghar and Liam Fox are gone, Jim Goodwin is in. Plus a 4-0 thumping at Ross County. Oh and a potential take-over too…

United writer Alan Temple takes us through Tangerines’ rollercoaster week.

And things aren’t so calm across the road either after a poor result for Dundee at home to Partick Thistle.

Plenty to get stuck into this week!

Our Dundee man George Cran is on hand to dissect the Dens Park issues with help from host Tom Duthie and our very own Graeme Finnan.

Or, better yet, listen here: