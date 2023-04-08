Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have announced the signing for free agent Pierre Reedy until the end of the season.

The American will take his place on the bench at Gayfield this afternoon after the Dark Blues confirmed his arrival.

The former Real Salt Lake man has been training with Gary Bowyer’s side for the past few weeks.

His signing, though, was held up by a wait for a visa.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Pierre Reedy until the end of the season #thedee pic.twitter.com/1iBiRYFJUz — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) April 8, 2023

However, that has now come through and Reedy will play a part in Dundee’s quest to lift the Championship title.

Reedy played largely as a full-back at Real Monarchs in 2022, Real Salt Lake’s second string.

However, he featured on the flanks as well and Dens Park boss Gary Bowyer sees him as an addition to his options in attacking midfield, though his versatility is likely to be an asset.

