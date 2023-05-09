Dundee FC PODCAST: Dundee FC – what next? In this week's Talking Football, the big decisions looming at Dens Park are on the agenda as is the recent clash between St Johnstone and Dundee United. Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) has been linked with a switch to Blackpool, while Callum Davidson (right) is reportedly a potential successor. Images: SNS By Eric Nicolson May 9 2023, 1.15pm Share PODCAST: Dundee FC – what next? Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4375969/podcast-dundee-fc-what-next/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee are back in the Premiership. But it hasn’t taken long for the news agenda to move on from the Dark Blues’ dramatic last-day title triumph. In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss whether parting company with Gary Boywer is a bright idea. And would Callum Davidson be a good fit for Dundee. Or would Dundee be a good fit for Callum Davidson? The Premiership relegation battle is also on the agenda after St Johnstone edged out Dundee United in the first of the post-split fixtures. Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
