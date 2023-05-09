PODCAST: Dundee FC – what next?

Dundee are back in the Premiership.

But it hasn’t taken long for the news agenda to move on from the Dark Blues’ dramatic last-day title triumph.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss whether parting company with Gary Boywer is a bright idea.

And would Callum Davidson be a good fit for Dundee. Or would Dundee be a good fit for Callum Davidson?

The Premiership relegation battle is also on the agenda after St Johnstone edged out Dundee United in the first of the post-split fixtures.

