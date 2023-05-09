Auchterarder carer who left resident so distressed they needed medication gets three-year warning

A Perthshire carer who left a resident so distressed she needed medication has been handed a three-year warning.

Andrena Cairns was employed as sessional social care officer at an unknown home in Auchterarder when the incident occurred in May last year.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found that Cairns shouted at a resident – referred to as AA – “get back to your room” when she asked for assistance with a male resident being in her room.

Around two weeks later, Cairns stated to AA “see the trouble you have got me in”, or words to that effect, despite being given instructions from management not to have any contact with her.

This, the SSSC determined, left AA so distressed she had to receive medication.

Watchdog uncovers further incidents

The watchdog also found the carer left another resident distressed after a separate incident in February 2021.

The resident – referred to as BB in the SSSC report – was left distressed after Cairns pulled them towards her by their underwear to check they had changed their continence aid.

On another occasion in the same month, Cairns moved furniture out of a resident’s way despite knowing she used it to assist her walking.

The carer also move glasses of water out of the resident’s reach and attempted to force her to eat in the dining room, in the knowledge that she wished to eat in her room.

‘Failing to treat residents with dignity and respect’

Handing Cairn a 36-month warning, the care watchdog said her behaviour “formed a pattern of misconduct”.

Writing in its report, the SSSC said: ” Your actions formed part of a pattern in that on three occasions you have acted poorly towards vulnerable residents in your care and

caused distress to AA and BB.

“Your behaviour towards residents represents attitudinal issues of failing to treat residents with dignity and respect, which breaches fundamental tenets of the profession.”

The report added: “There has been no remediation of the behaviours.

“You were placed on performance management for the behaviours towards BB and CC with no noted improvements.

“While you have been registered with the SSSC for a period of five years with no issues being reported, the risk of repetition given the pattern of behaviour is assessed as high.”