PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United’s Hollywood disaster and Doc is a Dee

Twa Teams, One Street is just about keeping up with the relentless pace in the City of Discovery.

Dundee United’s fate has been confirmed and Dundee have a new manager in Tony Docherty.

Players are heading for the exits and there’s uncertainty everywhere – apart from the fact our two clubs are swapping divisions.

But that means there’s plenty to talk about and plenty daft opinions to throw out into the podcast ether.

First up, our Dundee United man Alan Temple sifts through the aftermath of relegation to the Championship.

And Tom Duthie wants names for the chop as Jim Goodwin reshapes the Tannadice squad.

Then there’s plenty to talk about at Dens Park as the Doc calls in at Dens Park.

Dundee man George Cran tackles the outgoings and worrying club finances along with Tom and Graeme Finnan.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

We’ve also snuck onto Youtube.

Or, better yet, listen here: