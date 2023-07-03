Former Dundee coach Gregory Vignal lands new role after leaving Dens Park

Gregory Vignal has wasted little time in picking up a new role after leaving the Dundee academy setup.

The former Rangers and Liverpool defender left the Dark Blues earlier this summer after completing his UEFA Pro Licence.

He had been mentioned in the runners and riders for the vacant manager’s job at Dens Park after Gary Bowyer’s departure.

Now, though, he’s embarking on his first-team coaching career after his work with the Dundee academy.

‘Ready to go’

Vignal is gearing up to start a new role at FC Versailles as their assistant manager.

The UEFA Cup winner with Liverpool will be No 2 to Laurent Peyrelade, a former Lille forward, at the third-tier club.

Versailles finished fifth last season, 11 points behind the top two, who were promoted to Ligue 2.

Vignal took to Twitter to say: “Very happy to join FC Versailles as assistant to the first team alongside coach Laurent and the staff. Ready to go.”

On leaving Dundee in June, he said: “Time for me to move on! I really want to thank DFC, the chairman (John Nelms), Gordon (Strachan), Stephen (Wright) and all the academy staff members, the players and the fans. It has been an honour and a privilege for me to coach this football club. All the best, GV.”