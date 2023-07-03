Former Dundee coach Gregory Vignal lands new role after leaving Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee coach Gregory Vignal lands new role after leaving Dens Park

The former Rangers and Liverpool defender has moved back to France.

By George Cran
Gregory Vignal
Gregory Vignal

Gregory Vignal has wasted little time in picking up a new role after leaving the Dundee academy setup.

The former Rangers and Liverpool defender left the Dark Blues earlier this summer after completing his UEFA Pro Licence.

He had been mentioned in the runners and riders for the vacant manager’s job at Dens Park after Gary Bowyer’s departure.

Now, though, he’s embarking on his first-team coaching career after his work with the Dundee academy.

Gregory Vignal (left) alongside Dundee teen prospect Luke Graham.
Gregory Vignal (left) working with Dundee teen prospect Luke Graham.

‘Ready to go’

Vignal is gearing up to start a new role at FC Versailles as their assistant manager.

The UEFA Cup winner with Liverpool will be No 2 to Laurent Peyrelade, a former Lille forward, at the third-tier club.

Versailles finished fifth last season, 11 points behind the top two, who were promoted to Ligue 2.

Vignal took to Twitter to say: “Very happy to join FC Versailles as assistant to the first team alongside coach Laurent and the staff. Ready to go.”

On leaving Dundee in June, he said: “Time for me to move on! I really want to thank DFC, the chairman (John Nelms), Gordon (Strachan), Stephen (Wright) and all the academy staff members, the players and the fans. It has been an honour and a privilege for me to coach this football club. All the best, GV.”

