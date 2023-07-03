Passenger hospitalised after Kirkcaldy hit and run involving bus and motorcyclist

Police are searching for a motorcyclist who fled the scene after a collision with a bus that left one passenger needing hospital treatment.

The incident happened shortly before 9pm on Sunday on Beatty Crescent in Kirkcaldy.

Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle crashing head on into the bus, causing damage to the windscreen and front of the vehicle.

The rider of the motorbike was then seen running away from the scene.

Police close road for several hours

Police closed Beatty Crescent for several hours as two ambulance crews gave medical assistance to passengers and the bus driver.

One passenger was also taken to Victoria Hospital as a precaution.

Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

A police probe is now under way as officers continue to investigate the incident and try to trace the motorcyclist.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Sunday police were called to a road crash on Beatty Crescent, Kirkcaldy, involving a motorbike and bus.

One passenger taken to hospital

“The rider of the motorcycle left the scene before prior police attendance and inquiries are ongoing to trace the person.

“One passenger from the bus attended a local hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said, “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident in Kirkcaldy on Sunday evening.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we are currently assisting the police with their investigation.”