Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee legend Barry Smith leaves Canadian side York United

Former Deefiant boss returns to Scotland after 17 months in North America.

By George Cran
Barry Smith
Former Dundee player and manager Barry Smith joined York United in Canada in 2022.

Dundee legend Barry Smith’s time at Canadian outfit York United is over after a mutual parting of ways.

The former Dens Park player and manager had been assistant to head coach Martin Nash with the top-flight side since February 2022.

The Nine Stripes have confirmed the exit with Smith’s desire to return to his family in Scotland behind the decision.

Smith told the York United website: “It’s been a wonderful time at the club and I’ve enjoyed it immensely.

Former Dundee boss Barry Smith.
Barry Smith was Dundee boss from 2010-13.

“Getting to work with a group of terrific players and watch their development over our time together has been genuinely enriching and now we’re seeing all of that hard work paying off.

“I need to express my deepest gratitude to Martin, who brought me in and trusted me from the very start.

“Immersing yourself in a new country can be a difficult process to navigate but a big thank you to the fans for making the transition much easier. Hopefully, we’ll all see each other again somewhere down the road.”

Former Dundee player and manager Barry Smith coaching the York United squad.

Head coach Nash added: “It was an honour and a privilege to have Barry with us over the past year and a half.

“He is a fantastic coach and an even better person who sacrificed a lot to be with us. We wish him all the best in the future.”

Smith played 433 times for Dundee across 11 years and is equal third on the club’s all-time appearances list.

He would go on to manage the famous Deefiant team during two-and-a-half years as manager at Dens Park.

After leaving Dundee, Smith managed Alloa, Aldershot, East Fife, Raith Rovers and Brechin City.

