Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails scoring strikers as home bow ends with victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails scoring strikers as home bow ends with victory

The Dark Blues defeated Dumbarton at Dens Park thanks to goals from Zach Robinson and Diego Pineda.

By George Cran
Zach Robinson celebrates with Diego Pineda as Dundee beat Dumbarton. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson celebrates with Diego Pineda as Dundee beat Dumbarton. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty hailed the impact of his scoring strikers as the Dark Blues defeated Dumbarton 3-1 at Dens Park.

The Dee moved into second place in Group E ahead of the final match at home to Inverness on Sunday.

That was after Zach Robinson fired in his first two goals of the campaign either side of Diego Pineda’s first goal since arriving from Mexico.

“It’s great to see both of them scoring,” Docherty said after his first home match as manager.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS

“I was really pleased for Diego, he’s only arrived in the country and is still acclimatising.

“You saw his quality and he linked well with Zach Robinson.

“I thought it was a good performance because Dumbarton are a stuffy team but I thought our professionalism shone through.

“On the balance of play, we could have scored another three or four goals – but that’s me being greedy.

“To score three and get both strikers on the scoresheet, we’ve got to be delighted with that.

Robinson opens the scoring. Image: SNS
Robinson opens the scoring. Image: SNS

“The only disappointment was not keeping a clean sheet and losing a goal from a set piece but that’s something we will work on.

“Overall I was really happy with the performance and I thought the fans were fantastic tonight.

“It sets up the Inverness game for Sunday. I have a lot of respect for them, Billy Dodds is a good friend of mine and they were Scottish Cup finalists last season.

“It will be a good, competitive match and it’s on TV so hopefully we can improve again and get a good result.”

Portales

Pineda and Portales at half-time. Image: SNS.
Pineda and Portales at half-time. Image: SNS.

Also making his debut was defender Antonio Portales after finally receiving his international clearance.

And he impressed on his first showing.

“I thought as the game wore on he got stronger,” Docherty added.

“Similar to Diego, it’s about these boys acclimatising to Scottish football.

“He equipped himself well, he’s a good user of the ball and a good defender.

“I was pleased with him and the back line, I’m just disappointed they didn’t get a clean sheet because I thought we should have.”

More from Dundee FC

Diego Pineda
3 Dundee talking points as Diego Pineda and Zach Robinson fire Dee to Dumbarton…
Zach Robinson. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Zach Robinson eager to make scoring return at Dens Park
Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's clash with Dumbarton will have 'extra edge' as Dark Blues welcome back key…
Craig Brown's funeral was held at Ayr Racecourse.
Craig Brown laid to rest as family celebrate life of Dundee and Scotland legend
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee boss Tony Docherty's first big test - perfect chance to show…
Lyall Cameron saw his second-half penalty saved. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's defeat at Airdrie shows experienced additions are needed
Paul McGowan and Paul Hartley and 2016. Image: SNS.
Dundee favourite Paul McGowan joins up with Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee seal loan deal for Aaron Donnelly, 'exciting' Nottingham Forest defender with showbiz link
Jack Hendry in action for Dundee in 2017.
Former Dundee star Jack Hendry set for Saudi transfer
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy's message to Dens kid Jack Wilkie after penalty heartbreak