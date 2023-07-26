Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails scoring strikers as home bow ends with victory

Dundee boss Tony Docherty hailed the impact of his scoring strikers as the Dark Blues defeated Dumbarton 3-1 at Dens Park.

The Dee moved into second place in Group E ahead of the final match at home to Inverness on Sunday.

That was after Zach Robinson fired in his first two goals of the campaign either side of Diego Pineda’s first goal since arriving from Mexico.

“It’s great to see both of them scoring,” Docherty said after his first home match as manager.

“I was really pleased for Diego, he’s only arrived in the country and is still acclimatising.

“You saw his quality and he linked well with Zach Robinson.

“I thought it was a good performance because Dumbarton are a stuffy team but I thought our professionalism shone through.

“On the balance of play, we could have scored another three or four goals – but that’s me being greedy.

“To score three and get both strikers on the scoresheet, we’ve got to be delighted with that.

“The only disappointment was not keeping a clean sheet and losing a goal from a set piece but that’s something we will work on.

“Overall I was really happy with the performance and I thought the fans were fantastic tonight.

“It sets up the Inverness game for Sunday. I have a lot of respect for them, Billy Dodds is a good friend of mine and they were Scottish Cup finalists last season.

“It will be a good, competitive match and it’s on TV so hopefully we can improve again and get a good result.”

Portales

Also making his debut was defender Antonio Portales after finally receiving his international clearance.

And he impressed on his first showing.

“I thought as the game wore on he got stronger,” Docherty added.

“Similar to Diego, it’s about these boys acclimatising to Scottish football.

“He equipped himself well, he’s a good user of the ball and a good defender.

“I was pleased with him and the back line, I’m just disappointed they didn’t get a clean sheet because I thought we should have.”