Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key traits in flying wing-backs Owen Beck and Josh Mulligan as he explains Aaron Donnelly absence

The Dark Blues saw off Dumbarton 3-1 at Dens Park on Wednesday night.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Strikers Zach Robinson and Diego Pineda may have hogged the headlines as Dundee got back to winning ways against Dumbarton.

However, there were two other names on the lips of the Dark Blues manager.

Tony Docherty’s first match in front of the Dens Park crowd ended with a 3-1 victory and goals for his strikers, two for Robinson and a first for Pineda.

The Dark Blues boss was obviously delighted with their impact but also picked out two others for special praise.

Dundee set up with a three-man defence for the first time in Docherty’s tenure.

That saw a reliance on wing-backs Owen Beck and Josh Mulligan to provide the width.

And they excelled says the Dens gaffer.

Owen Beck has made a real impact since arriving on loan from Liverpool. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck has made a real impact since arriving on loan from Liverpool. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

On Liverpool loanee Beck, the Dundee boss said: “Beck is a good player. He plays with his head up all the time and when he gets into his flow he has such great balance about him and great feet.

“For a young kid, his decision-making is fantastic in the final third.

“I’m really pleased with him on Wednesday night.

“I had a chat with him after the game and I thought it was good psychologically for him to get through 90 minutes.

“We’re just looking to keep improving him but he’s a brilliant kid, great to work with.

“He’s very receptive and you can see why he has a long-term contract at Liverpool.”

Josh Mulligan

As much as Beck impressed, however, it was Josh Mulligan who picked up the Man of the Match on the night.

The Scotland U/21 international has been largely used in midfield under Docherty’s time in charge.

He did, though, finish last season at right-back after Cammy Kerr picked up an injury and impressed in League One with Peterhead as a rampaging wing-back.

“Josh Mulligan was really good on the other side,” Docherty added.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“I thought he had a difficult start to the game because he was playing in a wee bit of an unfamiliar role, a bit more advanced.

“As the game went on you could see his quality, he’s a strong boy and strong running player.

“When he got into the final third, I thought his decision-making was better as the game went on.

“That will decide how successful a season he has, those final wee bits.

“But I was really pleased with him and saw he got Man of the Match.

“I was pleased with loads on Wednesday but Josh and Beck in particular did really well.”

Aaron Donnelly

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly in action for Nottingham Forest earlier this month. Image: Shutterstock

One notably absentee on Wednesday was new signing Aaron Donnelly.

The Nottingham Forest defender arrived on a season-long loan on Monday and has impressed in training.

However, there was no place in the matchday squad against the Sons on Wednesday.

“Aaron picked up a wee knock in training, we didn’t want to take a chance with him,” Docherty explained.

“We’ll be looking to get him bedded in as well.”

