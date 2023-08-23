Dundee can’t expect any tiredness from Hearts says Tony Docherty despite playing FOUR times since the Dee’s last outing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee can’t expect any tiredness from Hearts says Tony Docherty despite playing FOUR times since the Dee’s last outing

The Jambos' European run has given them a busy scheduled ahead of Sunday's Dens Park clash.

By George Cran
Hearts will play a key European tie against PAOK ahead of their trip to Dundee on Sunday. Image: SNS
Dundee can’t expect tiredness to play any factor for Hearts this weekend as the two sides clash at Dens Park.

Since the last Dark Blues fixture at St Mirren, the Jambos will have played four games due to their continued involvement in European football.

Since the Dee went down 2-1 in Paisley, Hearts have drawn with Kilmarnock, beaten Rosenborg and thrashed Partick Thistle in the League Cup.

And they’ll face a crunch Conference League clash at home to PAOK Salonika this Thursday before thinking of their trip to Dens Park.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty, though, says the strength in depth at Tynecastle will see that any tiredness in the opposition won’t be a factor.

As No 2 at Aberdeen, Docherty had plenty of experience of the Thursday-Sunday grind when a team is in Europe.

“It can be demanding, particularly if it’s an away tie,” he said.

“This isn’t obviously, they are at Tynecastle on Thursday.

“It’s slightly easier in that sense.

“But looking at their squad, they have real depth and they can rotate.

Dundee go 2-0 down at St Mirren.
“I don’t think it’ll affect them that much. Maybe just with players not having minutes but they’ve got the depth of squad to deal with it.”

Well-versed

Dundee, though, have left no stone unturned in their preparations for this clash.

After missing out on a place in the knockout stages of the Viaplay Cup, the Dark Blues had no fixture over the weekend.

That meant a scouting mission for Docherty and his staff.

“As a staff we’ve seen their last three matches and I’ll go see them again on Thursday,” he added.

Hearts hammered Partick Thistle in the League Cup on Sunday.
“So we’re quite well-versed on them.

“They have a lot of games at the moment but we need to focus on ourselves. We know how difficult an opponent they will be.

“I was at their game against Partick Thistle and saw a strong Hearts team just swipe aside Partick Thistle.

“You could see their strengths.

“We saw them against Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Rosenborg so we’ve seen them at every level.

“We’ll do as much as we can. We realise how difficult an opponent they’ll be but we also realise how effective an opposition we’ll need to be so we’ll need to make sure we are at our best.”

