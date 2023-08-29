PODCAST: Dundee and St Johnstone both go into weekend derby on the up

Tayside’s top trio were unbeaten at the weekend.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the on and off-pitch goings-on at Dens Park that led to Dundee’s first win of the league season.

They’ll now face a St Johnstone side, who put point number one on the board in unexpected fashion.

The build up to Saturday’s local derby starts here.

Also on the agenda are Dundee United and their impressive ability to deal with supposed ‘banana skin’ Championship fixtures.

