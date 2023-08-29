Dundee FC PODCAST: Dundee and St Johnstone both go into weekend derby on the up Dundee United also savoured Saturday success. Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United all had good weekends. Images: SNS. By Eric Nicolson August 29 2023, 12.57pm Share PODCAST: Dundee and St Johnstone both go into weekend derby on the up Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4677586/podcast-dundee-and-st-johnstone-both-go-into-weekend-derby-on-the-up/ Copy Link 0 comment Tayside’s top trio were unbeaten at the weekend. In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the on and off-pitch goings-on at Dens Park that led to Dundee’s first win of the league season. They’ll now face a St Johnstone side, who put point number one on the board in unexpected fashion. The build up to Saturday’s local derby starts here. Also on the agenda are Dundee United and their impressive ability to deal with supposed ‘banana skin’ Championship fixtures. Listen below at Podbean. Watch via YouTube. Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify
Conversation