Fife Woman, 64, missing from Auchtermuchty in Fife Patricia Lynne Duthie, who likes to be known as Lynn, was last seen at the Co-op in Auchtermuchty. By Kieran Webster August 29 2023, 1.10pm Share Woman, 64, missing from Auchtermuchty in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4679656/woman-64-missing-auchtermuchty/ Copy Link 0 comment Patricia Lynne Duthie, 64, was last seen in the Auchtermuchty Co-op on Saturday. Image: Police Scotland A 64-year-old woman from Auchtermuchty in Fife has been reported missing. Patricia Lynne Duthie, who likes to be known as Lynn, was last seen at the Co-op store in Auchtermuchtry on Saturday, August 26, at around 10.30am. She is described as being white, slim and 5”9, with brown greying shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing the clothing in the image. A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “Any help finding Lynn safe and well would be appreciated. “Please call 101 quoting incident number PS-20230828-2229 with any information regarding her whereabouts.”
Conversation