Woman, 64, missing from Auchtermuchty in Fife

A 64-year-old woman from Auchtermuchty in Fife has been reported missing.

Patricia Lynne Duthie, who likes to be known as Lynn, was last seen at the Co-op store in Auchtermuchtry on Saturday, August 26, at around 10.30am.

She is described as being white, slim and 5”9, with brown greying shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing the clothing in the image.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “Any help finding Lynn safe and well would be appreciated.

“Please call 101 quoting incident number PS-20230828-2229 with any information regarding her whereabouts.”