Leaving Dundee United for Dundee changed everything for me says Dens star Lyall Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Leaving Dundee United for Dundee changed everything for me says Dens star Lyall Cameron

The Dark Blues academy graduate recalls the 'massive decision' to switch youth academies.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron celebrates as Dundee win the Championship at Queen's Park. Image: PA
Lyall Cameron celebrates as Dundee win the Championship at Queen's Park. Image: PA.

Lyall Cameron says the “massive decision” for him to leave Dundee United for Dundee aged 14 saw him fall in love with football again.

The 20-year-old revealed he was unhappy in the Tangerines youth setup and admits he’s not sure how his career would have panned out if he hadn’t made the move.

However, the switch across the road has paid dividends for the Scotland U/21 star.

His breakthrough campaign last year saw the youngster play a key part in Dundee’s Championship title win.

He finished the season as top scorer in all competitions and became the first player ever to win Player, Players’ Player and Young Player of the Year in the same season.

Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young
Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young

And he credits the coaching of Tony and Steve Murray, the former Celtic and Aberdeen midfielder, at Dundee for putting him on the right track.

“When I was at United I was playing here and there but not getting too much game time. I felt I was playing out of position and I wasn’t really enjoying it,” Cameron told the Up Wi’ The Bonnets podcast.

“At that age, maybe 14, it’s all about enjoying football.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make, it felt like a huge decision at the time.

“United were probably the bigger academy, probably had the better setup and were in a higher league.

“It was a step down because you went down from playing Celtic and Rangers to teams like Morton and lower teams.

“It wasn’t as good a league but I thought I would play more and made the change.

“I was coached by Tony and Steve Murray at first. They changed everything for me, they made me totally love football again and I owe everything I’ve done to them.

“If that hadn’t happened who knows what I’d be doing now.”

The debut that didn’t happen

In a wide-ranging interview on the Dundee fan podcast, Up Wi’ The Bonnets, Cameron also touched on missing out on his debut for the club in 2019.

James McPake was interim manager following Jim McIntyre’s sacking and gave debuts to Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan.

Cameron was supposed to be coming on, too. However, Darren O’Dea’s red card in his final Dundee appearance ended that hope.

Darren O'Dea sees red in 2019. Image: SNS
Darren O’Dea sees red in 2019. Image: SNS

“I’d been told I’d be getting on – if no one got sent off!” Cameron said.

“I was still at school at the time.

“I think it was the first half, Fin Robertson was making his debut and switched the ball to Daz who took a ropey touch and took the boy out.

“It was almost slow motion and I’m looking at the ref thinking ‘oh no, that’s me not getting on now’.

“I knew early on that my chances were done.”

‘I just had an absolute nightmare’

A couple of sub appearances came the following season in cup matches before a very first start away to Dunfermline.

However, that did not go to plan.

“The night before I was so nervous, I’ve never felt anything like it,” he admitted ahead of the East End Park clash in January 2020.

“My hands were shaking when I was cutting up my tea and I couldn’t sleep. I was so nervous.

Lyall Cameron made his first Dundee start at Dunfermline in 2020. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron made his first Dundee start at Dunfermline in 2020. Image: SNS

“East End Park is a big stadium and it was on the TV, it was a big game.

“I just had an absolute nightmare.

“Still to this day I’ve never watched the game back and I don’t think I will. It probably was the worst game of my life.

“It was a blur. I was giving the ball away and lost all my confidence. We went 1-0 down then Kevin Nisbet took the ball off me, cut in and scored a worldie.

“I just wanted the ground to swallow me up.

Dundee’s Cammy Kerr (L) and Lyall Cameron after his second appearance in a cup defeat to Motherwell. Image: SNS

“At half-time, he (James McPake) told me he was taking me off and I couldn’t complain. But I was devastated and it took me a while to recover.

“I didn’t even want to go out the house.

“I knew what I was capable of and hadn’t shown it – what if I didn’t get another opportunity?

“It was such a bad night but I am thankful for it now. Mistakes are where you learn so it was big for me.

“It was a disaster at the time and it was three years before I played again so that was a long time with that playing on your mind.

“It wasn’t great but I’m glad it happened.”

Last season

Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

Fast forward three years with spells at Peterhead and Montrose in between and Cameron was suddenly front and centre of a Dundee promotion push.

“At the start of the season I hoped it would be good but I never expected it would be that good, to win all those things,” he added.

“The most satisfying goal had to be the one against Queen’s Park.

“It didn’t win us the league because Luke (McCowan) scored after but it was a big goal.

“I scored and had two assists that night so it was good to do that in a big game.

“It was frustrating with the (number of) fans because it didn’t appear to be as big a game as it was.

“But I wouldn’t change how that went, it was mental. Such a good way to end.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee defender Tyler French.
Dundee defender Tyler French joins Greenock Morton on loan
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS
Dundee move will do Ryan Howley 'world of good' says Coventry boss Mark Robins
Dundee defenders Antonio Portales (left) and Aaron Donnelly.
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly ready to return ahead of schedule as date set for…
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko warms up for Sierra Leone. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association
Dundee stars in Scotland U/21 action as Dee No 9 Amadou Bakayoko nets in…
Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee entering crucial stage of the season
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr the manager? Dundee star opens up on coaching amateurs Monifieth Athletic, saying…
Alex Jakubiak becomes Dunfermline's eighth signing of the season.
Dunfermline complete signing of former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak
Alex Jakubiak is set to complete a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to sign former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak
James McFadden and Derek Ferguson on the Open Goal podcast after falling foul of the new Dundee football parking rules
Scotland legend and ex-Rangers star stung by new Dundee football parking rules
Dundee have seven players out on loan right now, included (from left) Shaun Byrne, Max Anderson, Harry Sharp and Luke Graham.
Dundee loan report: The lowdown on 8 Dees plying their trade in the lower…

Conversation