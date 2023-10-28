Fin Robertson: I’ve never felt better in Dundee shirt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Fin Robertson: I’ve never felt better in Dundee shirt

The young midfielder's impressive performances led to a Scotland U/21 call-up this month.

By George Cran
Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS

Fin Robertson says he’s never felt better in a Dundee shirt after a fresh start to life at Dens Park in the summer.

The Dark Blues youngster has been in impressive form this term with Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill taking notice and handing Robertson his first-ever call-up earlier this month.

Under new manager Tony Docherty, the 20-year-old has made more league starts this term than any since his breakthrough campaign in 2019/20.

He’s hoping to add to that number this afternoon in a key Premiership clash at Livingston.

“It’s good to be back in the team,” Robertson said.

Fin Robertson takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Fin Robertson takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I think my performances have been at a good level this year. The gaffer’s thrown me in which hasn’t happened before so I’m grateful for that.

“It’s the best I’ve felt, physically and mentally, and when you’ve got the two of them together it’s going to help your game.”

Scotland U/21s

Another confidence booster was the call from Gemmill.

Though Robertson didn’t make his U/21 debut, he still took plenty from the experience – including working with former Dens team-mate Christophe Berra, now on the SFA coaching staff.

And he’s desperate to be back involved with the squad again by keeping up his performances in the dark blue of Dundee.

“One of the hardest thing to do is get into the national set-up because there’s a huge number of players they can pick from. To be one of them made me proud of myself,” he said.

“I got called in late, I think it was for Lyall Cameron, but it was a great experience to get my first taste of it and hopefully they’ll keep me in mind for the next squad.

“The standard is really high and it’s good to test yourself against them and see if you can handle it.

“I was buzzing when I got the call. It was a bit of a surprise.

“I got called into the U/19 squad in 2019 and there’s been nothing since.

“So it just makes me hungrier for more.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United…
Dundee's Dens Park.
Reports claim Dundee targeted by English Premier League side for feeder club link
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee receive good and bad injury news ahead of Livingston clash as one star…
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Former Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan signs for Duncan Ferguson's Inverness
Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's lack of goals: Numbers behind scoreless month as defiant Dee vows 'goals will…
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee starlet Ally Graham set for second Southampton trial after Scotland youth call
Dundee manager Tony Docherty in the dugout against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits rustiness played a factor in Ross County draw as…
Dundee and Ross County played in midweek.
3 Dundee talking points and player ratings from Ross County stalemate
Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee downtime triggers Motherwell memories for Ricki Lamie as star explains scrapped Dens pre-contract
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty can't wait to get Dens support 'up and running again'…

Conversation