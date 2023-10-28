Fin Robertson: I’ve never felt better in Dundee shirt

Fin Robertson says he’s never felt better in a Dundee shirt after a fresh start to life at Dens Park in the summer.

The Dark Blues youngster has been in impressive form this term with Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill taking notice and handing Robertson his first-ever call-up earlier this month.

Under new manager Tony Docherty, the 20-year-old has made more league starts this term than any since his breakthrough campaign in 2019/20.

He’s hoping to add to that number this afternoon in a key Premiership clash at Livingston.

“It’s good to be back in the team,” Robertson said.

“I think my performances have been at a good level this year. The gaffer’s thrown me in which hasn’t happened before so I’m grateful for that.

“It’s the best I’ve felt, physically and mentally, and when you’ve got the two of them together it’s going to help your game.”

Scotland U/21s

Another confidence booster was the call from Gemmill.

Though Robertson didn’t make his U/21 debut, he still took plenty from the experience – including working with former Dens team-mate Christophe Berra, now on the SFA coaching staff.

And he’s desperate to be back involved with the squad again by keeping up his performances in the dark blue of Dundee.

“One of the hardest thing to do is get into the national set-up because there’s a huge number of players they can pick from. To be one of them made me proud of myself,” he said.

Congratulations to Finlay Robertson who has been called up to the Scotland Under 21's squad. Fin will be available for Scotland's UEFA Under 21’s European Championship qualifiers against Hungry and Malta on Friday and Tuesday. All the best Fin! #thedee pic.twitter.com/zY2aDUMtm9 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 12, 2023

“I got called in late, I think it was for Lyall Cameron, but it was a great experience to get my first taste of it and hopefully they’ll keep me in mind for the next squad.

“The standard is really high and it’s good to test yourself against them and see if you can handle it.

“I was buzzing when I got the call. It was a bit of a surprise.

“I got called into the U/19 squad in 2019 and there’s been nothing since.

“So it just makes me hungrier for more.”