LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s VAR anger is no surprise – but don’t point the finger at the technology

Former Dens defender Wilkie talks through Saturday's home defeat to Hibs and the VAR panel review.

Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

It’s been a pretty disappointing week for Dundee.

First they get the news they’d been the worst affected club in the Premiership in terms of VAR mistakes.

Then they fall to a home defeat against Hibs.

Tony Docherty felt his side created enough to get something from the game and you could see they pushed forward when Hibs were reduced to 10 men.

But he’ll be hugely disappointed by the second goal they conceded, a header straight from a corner.

That’s not been like Dundee this season.

Hibs are a good side and the result isn’t the end of the world.

But they head into a similar game next week at Motherwell where they have the chance to open up a gap on their opponents.

Dundee could do with getting something at Fir Park with Rangers at Ibrox the week after. The league could quickly tighten up.

VAR farce

Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
As for the VAR controversy, it’s not about the technology but more the people using it.

That’s clear from the Josh Mulligan red card. I think the only one on the park who thought that was a red was referee David Munro.

What the officials don’t take into account is the impact that sort of decision can have on individuals – Mulligan hasn’t played since due to the ban and injury.

There are knock-on effects to these poor decisions but very little happens to sort it.

Dundee have every right to feel aggrieved.

Conversation