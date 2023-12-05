Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides update on Charlie Reilly after attacker misses Motherwell trip

Dundee are striving to make young attacker Charlie Reilly “more robust” after the 21-year-old picked up another niggling injury.

The former Albion Rovers star missed the weekend trip to Motherwell after impressing from the bench the previous weekend at home to Hibs.

His start to life as a dark blue has been hampered by injury.

Reilly missed pre-season after picking up a calf issue in the close season and is still getting used to full-time training at Premiership level after making the jump from League Two.

‘Wee niggles’

“Unfortunately after last week’s performance – which we were absolutely delighted with – Charlie picked up another knock and missed Saturday,” manager Tony Docherty explained.

“It’s about getting Charlie more robust. I want him to put together performances off the bench and then in training weeks.

“Unfortunately he’s just picking up wee niggles.

“That’s to be expected because it’s a new level for him and he’s still getting used to it.

“Disappointed he picked something up but hopefully we’ll get a full training week into him and he’ll be available for Saturday.

“We’ve got a couple of other knocks to nurse. The boys have been in to see the physios already so hopefully they’ll be fine for the weekend.”

Expected to be missing for the Premiership trip to Rangers is Mexican striker Diego Pineda.

Dundee hope to welcome him back to training next week.