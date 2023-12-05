Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides update on Charlie Reilly after attacker misses Motherwell trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides update on Charlie Reilly after attacker misses Motherwell trip

The 21-year-old's start to life at Dens Park has been hampered by injury.

By George Cran
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS

Dundee are striving to make young attacker Charlie Reilly “more robust” after the 21-year-old picked up another niggling injury.

The former Albion Rovers star missed the weekend trip to Motherwell after impressing from the bench the previous weekend at home to Hibs.

His start to life as a dark blue has been hampered by injury.

Reilly missed pre-season after picking up a calf issue in the close season and is still getting used to full-time training at Premiership level after making the jump from League Two.

‘Wee niggles’

“Unfortunately after last week’s performance – which we were absolutely delighted with – Charlie picked up another knock and missed Saturday,” manager Tony Docherty explained.

“It’s about getting Charlie more robust. I want him to put together performances off the bench and then in training weeks.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty during the clash with Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty during the clash with Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“Unfortunately he’s just picking up wee niggles.

“That’s to be expected because it’s a new level for him and he’s still getting used to it.

“Disappointed he picked something up but hopefully we’ll get a full training week into him and he’ll be available for Saturday.

“We’ve got a couple of other knocks to nurse. The boys have been in to see the physios already so hopefully they’ll be fine for the weekend.”

Expected to be missing for the Premiership trip to Rangers is Mexican striker Diego Pineda.

Dundee hope to welcome him back to training next week.

