Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: End of an era at Dens if time is up for Dundee groundsmen

The long-serving father-and-son team of Brian and Brian Robertson have been suspended by the club.

Groundsmen Brian and Brian Robertson work on the Dundee pitch. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

It’s the end of an era if indeed Brian and Brian Robertson are on their way out of Dundee.

Brian Snr was groundsman when I was a kid coming through at Dens.

I have to say the pitch was always in great nick, we’d play reserve games on there all the time.

I think I’m right in saying Brian’s dad worked for the club before him as well. And, of course, Brian Jnr joined him for the past few years.

If – and it’s a big if – their suspension has come as a result of these recent call-offs then that is very harsh.

Brian and Brian Robertson work on the Dens pitch as the team take on Motherwell. Image; SNS

Everyone knows the pitch has been struggling lately. But it’s not just down to the guys working on it.

The club has to help them be able to do their job.

It feels like Dens has been a bit neglected in recent years with the new stadium project on the horizon. And the pitch has been part of that.

So the finger shouldn’t be pointed solely at them.

After so long, it will be very strange to see Dens Park without a Brian Robertson looking after it if indeed their time is coming to a close.

Definitely the end of an era.

Beck regret?

Owen Beck in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Owen Beck in action for Dundee. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, it will be good to see Dundee back in action this weekend in the Scottish Cup.

Though I do feel for Owen Beck down at Liverpool.

I bet he’s gutted not to be playing at Kilmarnock after going back to Anfield and sitting on the bench.

I hope he does get some game time with Jurgen Klopp’s side because he’s at the age where he needs to be playing.

Conversation