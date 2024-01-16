LEE WILKIE: Dundee United stronger and moving in the right direction with David Wotherspoon addition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United stronger and moving in the right direction with David Wotherspoon addition

The former St Johnstone star signed a short-term contract at Tannadice.

Dundee United's David Wotherspoon, pictured at Tannadice
David Wotherspoon signed for Dundee United on Monday. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC
By Lee Wilkie

Fair play to Dundee United and Jim Goodwin this month.

Back to the top of the Championship and with a squad that’s already stronger halfway through the winter transfer window than it was at the start of the month.

David Wotherspoon’s arrival means just that.

I think we’ve seen in recent weeks that the squad needed some extra help.

Wotherspoon and Alex Greive coming in do that, in my view.

Before the window, they needed another striking option.

I’ve liked what I saw from Greive at St Mirren and think he’ll be a good option in the Championship.

Not much came off for him on debut at Inverness but that was probably more about the game itself than him.

Dundee United's Alex Greive attempts to make something happen down the flank
Alex Greive on debut for United at Inverness. Image: SNS

He worked hard and I think he could do well in tangerine.

Wotherspoon is a good signing as well.

Another attacking option to bolster what is there. Something a bit different to what is already at the club, too.

You can’t grumble that those two coming in.

Top of the league again and improving your options, what’s not to like?

Ideal world

I expect United to kick on now.

In an ideal world that won’t be their business done just yet.

They needed more options in attack and they’ve added that.

Adding another central defender would be a perfect window.

The problem you’ve got is trying to convince a strong defender to come in when it’s clear that Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher will be the first-choice pairing.

They’ve been really convincing all season.

And I think Ross Graham is a good deputy as well.

He had it tough against Greenock Morton the other week but so did the entire defence.

To me, the whole backline were rattled by George Oakley that day. And Graham hasn’t had much game time lately, which doesn’t help.

I still think United have three strong defensive options there – the question is can you convince a commanding centre-back to come in but won’t necessarily be going straight into the team.

Easier said than done.

We’re talking about a perfect world where a club like United has depth in every position and can do so within a tightened budget this season.

Gallagher absence

Prone Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Declan Gallagher gets treatment against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

And I’d be wary of jumping into the transfer market on the back of Declan Gallagher missing one or two games in recent weeks.

This weekend off thanks to their Scottish Cup exit is probably welcome in terms of Gallagher’s recovery.

He won’t miss any action this weekend and there will be other niggles around the squad that have time to heal.

And they can enjoy being back on top of the Championship for a wee while.

But overall you can’t grumble at the way United are going about things right now – they’ve regained top spot and strengthened their squad.

Moving in the right direction.

