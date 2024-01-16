LEE WILKIE: Dundee United stronger and moving in the right direction with David Wotherspoon addition

Fair play to Dundee United and Jim Goodwin this month.

Back to the top of the Championship and with a squad that’s already stronger halfway through the winter transfer window than it was at the start of the month.

David Wotherspoon’s arrival means just that.

I think we’ve seen in recent weeks that the squad needed some extra help.

Wotherspoon and Alex Greive coming in do that, in my view.

Before the window, they needed another striking option.

I’ve liked what I saw from Greive at St Mirren and think he’ll be a good option in the Championship.

Not much came off for him on debut at Inverness but that was probably more about the game itself than him.

He worked hard and I think he could do well in tangerine.

Wotherspoon is a good signing as well.

Another attacking option to bolster what is there. Something a bit different to what is already at the club, too.

You can’t grumble that those two coming in.

Top of the league again and improving your options, what’s not to like?

Ideal world

I expect United to kick on now.

In an ideal world that won’t be their business done just yet.

They needed more options in attack and they’ve added that.

Adding another central defender would be a perfect window.

The problem you’ve got is trying to convince a strong defender to come in when it’s clear that Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher will be the first-choice pairing.

They’ve been really convincing all season.

And I think Ross Graham is a good deputy as well.

He had it tough against Greenock Morton the other week but so did the entire defence.

To me, the whole backline were rattled by George Oakley that day. And Graham hasn’t had much game time lately, which doesn’t help.

I still think United have three strong defensive options there – the question is can you convince a commanding centre-back to come in but won’t necessarily be going straight into the team.

Easier said than done.

We’re talking about a perfect world where a club like United has depth in every position and can do so within a tightened budget this season.

Gallagher absence

And I’d be wary of jumping into the transfer market on the back of Declan Gallagher missing one or two games in recent weeks.

This weekend off thanks to their Scottish Cup exit is probably welcome in terms of Gallagher’s recovery.

He won’t miss any action this weekend and there will be other niggles around the squad that have time to heal.

And they can enjoy being back on top of the Championship for a wee while.

But overall you can’t grumble at the way United are going about things right now – they’ve regained top spot and strengthened their squad.

Moving in the right direction.