EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to submit planning permission for new stadium

The Dark Blues are ready to take the next step in realising their ambitions for a new ground at Camperdown Park.

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
By George Cran

The planning application for Dundee’s new stadium project at Camperdown Park is set to be submitted this week.

Dark Blue Property Holdings, the company set up by club owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, are expected to file for planning permission in principle (PPiP) on Tuesday.

Such is the size of the submission, it will take several hours to upload the necessary paperwork.

As such, the uploading process has already begun as of Monday morning in order to submit the full application on Tuesday.

The number of consultants used for the project – from engineers, planners, architects to transport specialists – has run to more than 20.

Dundee managing director John Nelms and a concept image of the proposed new stadium. Image: David Young

It’s also understood the club owners have strived to use local businesses where possible, such as Dundee firm LJRH Architects.

After announcing the latest plans for the project in December, the schedule was to have the PPiP application submitted by the end of 2023.

That, though, hit a snag and it has taken until February to get everything ready to go.

The Dundee owners, however, are confident the extra time taken will help the application go through.

‘Planning permission on steroids’

John Nelms explained the reasoning behind going for PPiP rather than full planning permission back in December.

He said: “Everything you would do for a full planning application, we have done all of that for this to make sure it works all the way through [the planning permission process].

“We call it planning in principle on steroids!

Dens Park has been the home of Dundee for the past 125 years. Image: SNS

“It is well beyond what you would normally do for a planning in principle, which is bad because it takes so long to do now and is so very costly, but is very good because, once they (planning authorities) say yes, each one of the elements already has all that work done.”

The project at Camperdown Park will include a 12,500-seater stadium, a 1000-capacity venue hall, hotel, training centre, housing development and city crematorium.

Stadium architects Holmes Miller also revealed there are plans for safe standing, a brewhall and hospitality venue.

The plan is to offer Dundee supporters a “21st-century fan experience” at the new ground.

