Dundee keeper Jon McCracken on ‘ticking off’ first clean sheet, Dens confidence and 12th man against Rangers

Dundee supporters can be the classic “12th man” for the Dark Blues when Premiership leaders Rangers come to town on Sunday.

The Dee go into the contest on the back of a confidence-boosting victory over Aberdeen that pushed them back into the top six.

That victory made it 10 points picked up from the last 12 at home with only a last-gasp Kilmarnock equaliser denying them four straight home wins.

Though confident, the Dundee squad is under no illusions how difficult it will be to stop Phillipe Clement’s Gers.

Especially after the Ibrox side ran out 5-0 winners on their last Premiership visit.

But goalkeeper Jon McCracken insists the home crowd can make a big difference.

“I thought against Aberdeen they were full force and helped us get over the line,” the on-loan Norwich man said.

“Aberdeen came in good numbers. But our fans completely backed us.

“That’s a good 12th man for us. A cliché, I know. But it definitely helps us.

“Sunday is another big game. But a different challenge.

“We’ve been good of late at home, even with the Kilmarnock blow. It was still a good performance for the majority of it.

“So we’re going to take confidence.

“We won’t be daft, we know this game is going to bring its different challenges.

“But it’s a confident dressing-room here and we’ll look forward to Sunday.”

‘First one ticked off’

McCracken is one of those playing with confidence after stepping in to cover Trevor Carson’s injury absence.

The young Scotsman has played six times over two loan spells at Dens Park.

Wednesday, though, was his first clean sheet – something he’s keen to add to.

“It’s nice to get the first one ticked off. It’s like a striker ticking off his first goal,” he said.

“So, it’s nice one to tick off and hopefully there are more to come.”

He added: “It definitely was one of our best performances of the season.

“I said to the boys after the game that I felt we’d learned from the Kilmarnock match. When we went a goal up against Kilmarnock I felt we sat back a bit.

“But against Aberdeen we went a goal up but still looked a threat going forward. That really pinned them in.

“I never made a save – so credit to the boys.

“It was a really good result. We said before the game that a clean sheet would probably win us the game because we felt we could get goals.

“I thought the boys were brilliant.

“The clean sheet comes from the boys up top as well, not just the back boys.

“It’s a positive result and it gives us good confidence going into Sunday.”