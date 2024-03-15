Dundee keeper Jon McCracken on ‘ticking off’ first clean sheet, Dens confidence and 12th man against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee keeper Jon McCracken on ‘ticking off’ first clean sheet, Dens confidence and 12th man against Rangers

The Dark Blues welcome the Gers this weekend for a Sunday lunchtime clash.

By George Cran
Jon McCracken
Jon McCracken returned to Dundee in January. Image: Dundee FC.

Dundee supporters can be the classic “12th man” for the Dark Blues when Premiership leaders Rangers come to town on Sunday.

The Dee go into the contest on the back of a confidence-boosting victory over Aberdeen that pushed them back into the top six.

That victory made it 10 points picked up from the last 12 at home with only a last-gasp Kilmarnock equaliser denying them four straight home wins.

Though confident, the Dundee squad is under no illusions how difficult it will be to stop Phillipe Clement’s Gers.

Especially after the Ibrox side ran out 5-0 winners on their last Premiership visit.

Owen Beck takes on Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Rangers ran out big winners at Dens Park in an eventful contest earlier this season. Image: SNS

But goalkeeper Jon McCracken insists the home crowd can make a big difference.

“I thought against Aberdeen they were full force and helped us get over the line,” the on-loan Norwich man said.

“Aberdeen came in good numbers. But our fans completely backed us.

“That’s a good 12th man for us. A cliché, I know. But it definitely helps us.

“Sunday is another big game. But a different challenge.

“We’ve been good of late at home, even with the Kilmarnock blow. It was still a good performance for the majority of it.

“So we’re going to take confidence.

“We won’t be daft, we know this game is going to bring its different challenges.

“But it’s a confident dressing-room here and we’ll look forward to Sunday.”

‘First one ticked off’

McCracken is one of those playing with confidence after stepping in to cover Trevor Carson’s injury absence.

The young Scotsman has played six times over two loan spells at Dens Park.

Wednesday, though, was his first clean sheet – something he’s keen to add to.

“It’s nice to get the first one ticked off. It’s like a striker ticking off his first goal,” he said.

Jon McCracken eases pressure on his defence. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Jon McCracken eases pressure on his defence. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“So, it’s nice one to tick off and hopefully there are more to come.”

He added: “It definitely was one of our best performances of the season.

“I said to the boys after the game that I felt we’d learned from the Kilmarnock match. When we went a goal up against Kilmarnock I felt we sat back a bit.

“But against Aberdeen we went a goal up but still looked a threat going forward. That really pinned them in.

“I never made a save – so credit to the boys.

“It was a really good result. We said before the game that a clean sheet would probably win us the game because we felt we could get goals.

“I thought the boys were brilliant.

“The clean sheet comes from the boys up top as well, not just the back boys.

“It’s a positive result and it gives us good confidence going into Sunday.”

