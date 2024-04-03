Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on visit by young fan burned by flare: ‘He’s been into my office and told me who to play on Saturday!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on visit by young fan burned by flare: ‘He’s been into my office and told me who to play on Saturday!’

Ten-year-old Levi Rennie was welcomed to Dee training on Wednesday.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty and Levi Rennie
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was joined by young fan Levi Rennie for Dundee training.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has revealed he’s been getting some team selection tips from 10-year-old Levi Rennie.

The young Dee spent the day with the first-team on Wednesday after being injured by a flare in the away end at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Levi’s mum Sherree told the Courier: “We love the atmosphere at games, with the drums and the flags and the singing.

“But we can do without the pyro.

Young Levi suffered a bad burn to his face. Image: Sherree Rennie

“The flare hit millimetres from Levi’s eye. If it had been his eye then where would we be?

“His life could have been changed in an instant.”

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Pulling the red carpet out

Dundee, though, have been quick to make up for the ordeal by inviting Levi and his family to the club’s training centre at Gardyne Campus.

And Docherty says the youngster made the most of his time with the first team ahead of their weekend Premiership clash with Motherwell.

“Wee Levi, what a brilliant kid. Lovely boy,” the Dundee boss said.

“He came along to training this morning, he met all the first-team boys and watched us train.

“He came in for his lunch and got photos with the boys. We also had a birthday in the building today – Alan Combe’s 50th – so he’s been part of that.

“He’s been into my office and told me who to play on Saturday!

“Levi’s done the press as well.

“He’s a great kid and it just highlights what a shame it is what happened to him.

“It shouldn’t happen in a football stadium.

“But the wee guy has made the most of it! He’s had a great day and enjoyed spending time with his hero Luke McCowan and Joe Shaughnessy and all the boys.

“The group we have here are brilliant, they’ve put the red carpet out and really looked after Levi.

“I’ve been really impressed with him and his parents, I think we’re dealing with the situation really well.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee faithful have their say on season ticket price hike – including fan's heartfelt…
3
Dundee's Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan were speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Motherwell. Images: SNS.
VIDEO: Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan on 'unreal' Dundee support ahead of crunch week
Tony Docherty and Levi Rennie
Watch as young Dundee FC fan burned by pyro delivers message to supporters
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Dundee's 'dynamic' midfield three delighting manager Tony Docherty as Mo Sylla earns special praise
Dundee fans have enjoyed watching their team this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's season ticket price hike is a HUGE risk
19
Dundee fan Levi, 10, was hit by a flare in the away end at St Johntsone's McDiarmid Park.
Mum of young Dundee fan scarred by flare reveals schoolboy son's horror pyro ordeal
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski stretches to punch a cross to safety against Dundee United.
Dundee United and Raith Rovers title run-ins under the microscope as bizarre fixture quirk…
Trevor Carson salutes Dundee fans after beating Livi. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee get double fitness boost as Trevor Carson absence at St Johnstone explained
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee reveal sharp price hike for 2024/25 season tickets
3
Dundee chairman Tim Keyes was in attendance at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty set for sit-down with chairman Tim Keyes with next season's…

Conversation