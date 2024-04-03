Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on visit by young fan burned by flare: ‘He’s been into my office and told me who to play on Saturday!’

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has revealed he’s been getting some team selection tips from 10-year-old Levi Rennie.

The young Dee spent the day with the first-team on Wednesday after being injured by a flare in the away end at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Levi’s mum Sherree told the Courier: “We love the atmosphere at games, with the drums and the flags and the singing.

“But we can do without the pyro.

“The flare hit millimetres from Levi’s eye. If it had been his eye then where would we be?

“His life could have been changed in an instant.”

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Pulling the red carpet out

Dundee, though, have been quick to make up for the ordeal by inviting Levi and his family to the club’s training centre at Gardyne Campus.

And Docherty says the youngster made the most of his time with the first team ahead of their weekend Premiership clash with Motherwell.

“Wee Levi, what a brilliant kid. Lovely boy,” the Dundee boss said.

“He came along to training this morning, he met all the first-team boys and watched us train.

“He came in for his lunch and got photos with the boys. We also had a birthday in the building today – Alan Combe’s 50th – so he’s been part of that.

“He’s been into my office and told me who to play on Saturday!

“Levi’s done the press as well.

“He’s a great kid and it just highlights what a shame it is what happened to him.

“It shouldn’t happen in a football stadium.

“But the wee guy has made the most of it! He’s had a great day and enjoyed spending time with his hero Luke McCowan and Joe Shaughnessy and all the boys.

“The group we have here are brilliant, they’ve put the red carpet out and really looked after Levi.

“I’ve been really impressed with him and his parents, I think we’re dealing with the situation really well.”