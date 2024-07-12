EXCLUSIVE: Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson opens up on injury woes as he targets first-team return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson opens up on injury woes as he targets first-team return

The Northern Ireland international has been out of action since February.

Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Trevor Carson admits he was his “own worst enemy” last season as injury troubles caught up with him at Dundee.

The Dark Blues goalkeeper hasn’t played a competitive match since February thanks to a troublesome knee injury.

But he was back between the sticks on Wednesday and kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 friendly win over Dunfermline.

That’s after 45 minutes against Arbroath were followed by two matches in Poland where the knee flared up once more.

Carson’s absence has been something of a mystery since he dropped out of the team and Jon McCracken came in.

Trevor Carson takes a high ball for Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The Northern Ireland international has now opened up to Courier Sport about the frustration with the injury and taking himself out of the firing line.

“I haven’t played since February and I was my own worst enemy trying to play through injury for a few months before that,” Carson explained.

“I’m sort of paying for that now.

“The manager has been brilliant with me in terms of understanding.

“We’re just trying to get me in a place now where I can get a programme that gets me fit for Saturday and available for selection.

“Just playing that 90 minutes on Wednesday is another mental box ticked.

“It’s been very frustrating. There’s been a lot of time in the gym and lots of meetings with specialists trying to find solutions that get me back on the pitch.

“It’s massive for me to play 90 minutes in midweek.”

Making mistakes

Carson was undisputed first choice at Dundee in the first half of the season and kept a string of clean sheets.

However, the beginning of 2024 saw the experienced goalie in and out of the team.

Matches on astroturf at Kilmarnock and Livingston saw Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp selected by manager Tony Docherty with Carson left out entirely.

Harry Sharp saves Andrew Shinnie's penalty. Image: SNS
Harry Sharp saves an Andrew Shinnie penalty against Livingston. Image: SNS

And eventually his season was over at the end of February with January loan arrival Jon McCracken taking over.

So what is the issue?

“It’s a knee injury. I’ve had it going right back to Motherwell, that’s where I did it,” the 36-year-old explained.

“I just need to find a programme that works for me.

“Unfortunately in January because of the bad weather we were on astroturf a lot and my knee just didn’t like it at all.

“I tried to play through it for a few months but it got to the point where I could only train for a short time on a Friday before a game.

“Me and the manager agreed it was best for me to take a step back.

“It was so frustrating.

“Before I did drop out of the squad I was making a couple of mistakes which, not being big-headed, it’s not something I do regularly.

“And it happened two or three times in a row.

Trevor Carson gives away a penalty as Dundee are beaten at Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Trevor Carson gives away a penalty as Dundee are beaten at Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“I’m a big believer in football that you make your own luck. That comes from working hard in training every day.

“But I was training half an hour on a Friday and then expecting to perform on a Saturday.

“I managed to get through maybe seven or eight games and then it caught up with me.

“It was the best thing for the team that I took a step back and Jon [McCracken] came in and did fantastic.

“It was back to the drawing board in terms of finding solutions for my knee.

“But I’m in a good place now and I’m confident I can compete this year.”

Jon McCracken

Carson has serious competition to win his place back this season.

Joining Legzdins and Sharp once more in the goalkeeping department is the returning McCracken, who has been handed the No 1 jersey.

Manager Tony Docherty, though, has been clear with Carson about the path ahead.

“The competition is massive,” Carson said.

“Me and the gaffer have a fantastic relationship. It’s built on honesty. I know where I stand.

Jon McCracken returned to Dundee on a permanent deal this summer. Image: David Young/Dundee FC

“The gaffer has been so understanding. It’s not all managers who listen to physios – I’ve had plenty over the years who disagree or don’t understand.

“But, in terms of my training programme and the gaffer, I’m in a good place.

“I know where I stand with Jon coming in.

“My only focus all pre-season has been about getting to a position where I can play again.

“The only focus has been getting the knee sorted.

“Then the next step is about competing with Jon.

“It is healthy competition – we finished sixth last season and no one’s place is guaranteed.

“Jon has been fantastic and is a great addition to the team.”

‘I’m totally all-in’

Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty welcomes Trevor Carson to Dundee. Image: SNS.

He added: “It’s been about ticking boxes as you go.

“Whether it is going from training once a week to twice a week or silly things sometimes like finding the right strapping that helps your knee and gives you a bit of confidence.

“Wednesday was another one ticked and onto the next stage.

“I’m realistic about where I am at but I’m in a good place.

“We’re a team and we win and lose as a team.

“I’m totally all-in, the gaffer knows that.

“Whether it means being patient and waiting for a chance or playing, he knows where I’m at and we’re on the same page.”

