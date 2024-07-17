Former Dundee loan star Michael Mellon joins English League One outfit

Former Dundee loan star Michael Mellon will ply his trade in England’s League One this season.

The Scotland U/21 international promised plenty when he arrived at Dens Park on loan from Burnley.

After scoring 15 times for Morecambe in the first half of the season – he would remain the Shrimps top scorer come the end of the campaign – expectations were high north of the border.

A long-range strike on debut at Livingston fanned those flames but Mellon struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in Tony Docherty’s side.

A nasty head injury picked up against St Johnstone didn’t help as he finished the season with three goals in 14 matches. Only three of those were starts, however.

Mellon returned to Burnley and has headed out on loan once again, signing a season-long loan deal at Stockport County.

The Hatters have swiftly moved up the English pyramid in recent years, having gone from sixth tier to third tier since winning National League North in 2019.

They will take on League One in the season to come after lifting the League Two title last season.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor said: “Michael had a fantastic 23/24 season in terms of his goal return and has naturally attracted plenty of interest from clubs this summer.

“For him to choose us as his destination for the coming season is a great coup for us.

“He’s a finisher and scorer of all types of goals, and given the service, we think he’ll have a big impact on League One this season.”