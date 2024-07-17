Former Dundee loan star Michael Mellon joins English League One outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee loan star Michael Mellon joins English League One outfit

The frontman has gone out on loan from parent club Burnley once more.

By George Cran
Michael Mellon
Michael Mellon in action for Dundee last season. Image: Shutterstock

Former Dundee loan star Michael Mellon will ply his trade in England’s League One this season.

The Scotland U/21 international promised plenty when he arrived at Dens Park on loan from Burnley.

After scoring 15 times for Morecambe in the first half of the season – he would remain the Shrimps top scorer come the end of the campaign – expectations were high north of the border.

A long-range strike on debut at Livingston fanned those flames but Mellon struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in Tony Docherty’s side.

A nasty head injury picked up against St Johnstone didn’t help as he finished the season with three goals in 14 matches. Only three of those were starts, however.

Michael Mellon fires in a debut goal for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Mellon returned to Burnley and has headed out on loan once again, signing a season-long loan deal at Stockport County.

The Hatters have swiftly moved up the English pyramid in recent years, having gone from sixth tier to third tier since winning National League North in 2019.

They will take on League One in the season to come after lifting the League Two title last season.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor said: “Michael had a fantastic 23/24 season in terms of his goal return and has naturally attracted plenty of interest from clubs this summer.

“For him to choose us as his destination for the coming season is a great coup for us.

“He’s a finisher and scorer of all types of goals, and given the service, we think he’ll have a big impact on League One this season.”

Conversation