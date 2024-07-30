Dundee transfer budget not affected by major pitch fix says Dens chief John Nelms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee transfer budget not affected by major pitch fix says Dens chief John Nelms

The Dark Blues managing director explained the work that has gone into ensuring a repeat of last season's pitch chaos is avoided.

By George Cran
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Managing director John Nelms explained that Dundee's transfer budget hasn't been affected by the work on the pitch. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee’s playing budget hasn’t been affected by their major pitch renovations says Dens chief John Nelms.

The Dark Blues ripped up the surface at Dens Park immediately following the conclusion of last season after being hit by an unprecedented £186,000 fine.

That was after five home Premiership matches were called off due to the weather with the pitch unable to handle heavy rainfall.

A big chunk of the fine was suspended – £120,000 – and to avoid that kicking in by another match being called off this season, the Dee got the diggers out at Dens.

Major work has gone into fixing the issues and saw two Premier Sports Cup matches moved to Brechin’s Glebe Park to give the pitch longer to bed in.

Nelms says the surface looks “beautiful” ahead of the new Premiership season.

The Dens Park pitch. Image: Dundee FC.
The Dens Park pitch after the summer work. Image: Dundee FC.

He explained the summer work to Sky Sports: “We just added a bit more drainage than we’ve done in the past.

“We have new drainage every four metres up and down the park and the other direction every metre has sand bedding.

“A little bit more than we would normally do but not that much more.

“It’s one of these things, we said we would remedy it and that’s what we’ve done. We didn’t find any broken pipes, we didn’t find anything that would have caused the issues.

“But we said we would do something and we’ve done it. It looks beautiful.”

Rangers?

The real crisis point with the pitch came towards the end of last season when Dundee’s home clash with Rangers was called off twice.

This season the Gers have found problems of their own at Ibrox with work on one of the stands incomplete ahead of the new campaign.

Philippe Clement at Dens Park
Rangers manager Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch after the first postponement last season. Image: SNS

They will play the first few home matches of the coming season at Hampden.

Asked if he felt hard done by after getting fined for not being able to stage home matches at their home ground last season, Nelms replied: “We got fined. The way the rules got interpreted…

“We have a new interpretation of the rules and that’s what we have to live by.

“Hopefully it will be the same for all of us going forward.”

Budget

When the games do get under way – Dundee begin the campaign at rivals Dundee United on Sunday before hosting Hearts on August 10 – Nelms expects an exciting campaign at Dens Park.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was pleased with what he saw from his team at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is building his team for the new season. Image: SNS

And he insists the work done on the pitch has not affected Dundee’s transfer budget ahead of this season.

“Last year people said we didn’t spend enough money on the pitch and that’s why we got top six,” he added.

“That’s ridiculous.

“We have a budget for what we spend on the pitch each year and a budget for our team.

“It doesn’t take anything away from the team at all.”

‘Unusual’

And how will he deal with increased expectations from fans after last season’s top-six finish?

“Well, I have increased expectations of our squad as well,” Nelms said.

“But Tony [Docherty] and the recruitment team have done a fantastic job of adding pace and goals to the team.

“We scored 18 goals in the League Cup and that’s something that’s unusual for a Dundee squad.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I think everyone should be looking forward to it.

“I think it’ll be an exciting season here.”

Conversation