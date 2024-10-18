Tony Docherty relishing midfield battle of young Scotland stars at Motherwell as he insists Dundee’s form will turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty relishing midfield battle of young Scotland stars at Motherwell as he insists Dundee’s form will turn

Three U/21 stars could face off at Fir Park in Saturday's Premiership clash.

By George Cran
Lennon Miller and Lyall Cameron
Lennon Miller and Lyall Cameron will face each other on Saturday after playing together for Scotland U/21s. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

The Firhill midfield is set to see Scotland’s best young talent face off this weekend when Dundee head to Motherwell.

The battle for supremacy in the middle of the park will be a fascinating one for anybody who has been keeping tabs on the Scotland U/21 side.

Though they fell short in qualification for next year’s European Championships this week, three of the standout players from that squad are readying for action at Fir Park this weekend.

Motherwell star Lennon Miller took the captain’s armband at the end of Scotland’s 3-2 defeat in Kazakhstan despite being only 18. This week he was backed by manager Stuart Kettlewell to make the step up to the senior squad.

Motherwell's Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot.
Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot for Motherwell against Dundee United. Image: SNS

‘Privileged position’

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, was the most experienced player in that U/21 squad with team-mate Lyall Cameron also a key man in midfield alongside Miller.

Depending on their fitness after an exhausting 12-hour flight home from Kazakhstan, Saturday’s Premiership clash promises to be a fascinating battle of young Scots.

One that Dens boss Tony Docherty is relishing.

“It is great and brilliant for Scottish football,” Docherty said.

“You have very talented young players doing really well for their clubs and that has transpired into them doing well at the appropriate international level. It is all positive.

“I know [Lennon Miller’s father] Lee Miller well also and they are all good boys.

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS

“Lyall [Cameron] is a brilliant boy and all he wants to do, like Josh Mulligan, is he wants to get better and to improve.

“Sometimes when you work with young players you need them to be receptive and these two are brilliant boys and will have top careers.

“From what I hear Lennon Miller is the same type.

“He has real respect for the senior players in their squad, like Josh and Lyall have here.

“That will stand them in good stead.

“I think we are in a privileged position where we have talented young players like them and they will be pitting their wits against each other on Saturday.”

‘Things will start to fall for us’

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Docherty hopes to see his young talents come out on top and insists form will turn for Dundee soon.

The Dark Blues go into this contest on the back of four straight defeats but Docherty says displays on the pitch suggest his team aren’t far away.

“I have been really, really happy with the performances of the team,” he added.

“I just think if we continue that level then by the law of averages things will start to fall for us.

“We will start to pick up the points we deserve.”

