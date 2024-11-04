Dundee fans slam French sport title L’equipe over Ziyad Larkeche United badge gaffe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fans slam French sport title L’equipe over Ziyad Larkeche United badge gaffe

Larkeche was represented in the title's international French team of the weekend with a Dundee United crest.

By Sean Hamilton
Ziyad Lerkeche is Dundee's latest recruit. Image: David Young
Ziyad Lerkeche is on loan with Dundee from Queen's Park Rangers. Image: David Young

Dundee fans have slammed L’equipe after it used a Dundee United crest to represent weekend goal hero Ziyad Larkeche in a French team of the week piece.

The French sports title names a weekly team made up of the top French players who play outside of their home country.

Larkeche, who notched an incredible, last gasp winner for the Dark Blues against Kilmarnock, was named as left back in the side, which also features superstars like Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring against Celtic in last season’s Champions League. Image: AP Photo

Up-and-comers like Juventus’ Khephren Thuram (youngest son of World Cup winner Lilian Thuram) and Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt were also featured.

However, L’equipe blundered by using the club crest of Dundee’s city rivals Dundee United to represent Larkeche’s place in the XI.

They subsequently deleted the post from social media platform X.

A screenshot of the now deleted L’equipe social media post, featuring Larkeche at left back. Image: X

But not before fans – and Dundee FC’s social media chief – responded.

The club’s use of a GIF of a forlorn Michael Scott from the US version of the Office illustrated their frustration over the all too common gaffe perfectly.

Dee fan @Blair4DFC said on X: “L’Equipe get a 0/10 rating on this one.”

Fellow supporter @DensParkChoir went to slightly more trouble, responding in French: “Il s’agit du badge Dundee United que vous avez utilisé pour Larkeche, pas pour le Dundee FC. Dundee United signifie idiot au Nigeria. Ce qui est approprié car votre graphiste est aussi un idiot.”

According to Google translate, the tongue in cheek message reads: “This is the Dundee United badge you used for Larkeche, not Dundee FC. Dundee United means idiot in Nigeria. Which is appropriate because your graphic designer is also an idiot.”

Conversation