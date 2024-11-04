Dundee fans slam French sport title L’equipe over Ziyad Larkeche United badge gaffe

Dundee fans have slammed L’equipe after it used a Dundee United crest to represent weekend goal hero Ziyad Larkeche in a French team of the week piece.

The French sports title names a weekly team made up of the top French players who play outside of their home country.

Larkeche, who notched an incredible, last gasp winner for the Dark Blues against Kilmarnock, was named as left back in the side, which also features superstars like Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich.

Up-and-comers like Juventus’ Khephren Thuram (youngest son of World Cup winner Lilian Thuram) and Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt were also featured.

However, L’equipe blundered by using the club crest of Dundee’s city rivals Dundee United to represent Larkeche’s place in the XI.

They subsequently deleted the post from social media platform X.

But not before fans – and Dundee FC’s social media chief – responded.

The club’s use of a GIF of a forlorn Michael Scott from the US version of the Office illustrated their frustration over the all too common gaffe perfectly.

Dee fan @Blair4DFC said on X: “L’Equipe get a 0/10 rating on this one.”

Fellow supporter @DensParkChoir went to slightly more trouble, responding in French: “Il s’agit du badge Dundee United que vous avez utilisé pour Larkeche, pas pour le Dundee FC. Dundee United signifie idiot au Nigeria. Ce qui est approprié car votre graphiste est aussi un idiot.”

According to Google translate, the tongue in cheek message reads: “This is the Dundee United badge you used for Larkeche, not Dundee FC. Dundee United means idiot in Nigeria. Which is appropriate because your graphic designer is also an idiot.”