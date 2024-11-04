Dundee food truck owners devastated after break-in leaves £1k damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee food truck owners devastated after break-in leaves £1k damage

Police are looking for three men in a white transit van after the Chips and… van was targeted in the early hours of Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
food van break in
Mark McDonald and Charlie Carrie who co-own the food truck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The owners of a popular Dundee food truck have been left counting the cost of a break-in.

The Chips and… van was badly damaged in the Fairmuir Park area in the early hours of Monday.

The van door was ripped off and the till was smashed.

But the would-be thieves left empty-handed, with the owners revealing nothing of any value is ever left inside.

‘Devastating for us’

Old Harris Academy school friends Charlie Carrie and Mark McDonald opened the food truck at a yard just off Clepington Road last April.

Since then it has gone from strength to strength.

But the damage caused by the break-in has left them worrying about repair costs.

Mark said: “This is devastating for us. I can’t believe someone would do this.

“They have ripped the door off the van and taken the till out and smashed it, presumably because there was nothing in it.

food truck break in
The ripped door of the food truck. Image: Chips and…

“This is going to cost around £1,000 to repair which will seriously hurt us financially.

“We have been working so hard to build our business and have had such a great response that for this to happen is so upsetting.”

‘Mindless idiots’

Mark added: “There is never anything of value kept in the van so why anyone needs to do this I don’t understand.

“We’re not going to let whoever did this stop us getting back to work though.

food truck break in
Charlie and Mark at their food truck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are determined to get open again as quickly as possible and continue to work to grow our business

“We do have CCTV and hopefully these mindless idiots will be found out.”

Police appeal for three men

Police Scotland are appealing for information following the break-in at premises at a work yard in the Fairfield Street area of Dundee.

The incident happened between 1am and 1.30am on Monday.

Three men were seen in the area at a time with a white transit van and officers are keen to trace them.

Police Constable Ronan McEwan said: “Fortunately nothing was stolen but the business owner has suffered a financial loss due to the damage.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We are also asking people in the area to check private CCTV and dash-cam in case they have captured anything that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0529 of Monday, 4 November, 2024.

Conversation