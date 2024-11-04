Dundee food truck owners devastated after break-in leaves £1k damage

The owners of a popular Dundee food truck have been left counting the cost of a break-in.

The Chips and… van was badly damaged in the Fairmuir Park area in the early hours of Monday.

The van door was ripped off and the till was smashed.

But the would-be thieves left empty-handed, with the owners revealing nothing of any value is ever left inside.

‘Devastating for us’

Old Harris Academy school friends Charlie Carrie and Mark McDonald opened the food truck at a yard just off Clepington Road last April.

Since then it has gone from strength to strength.

But the damage caused by the break-in has left them worrying about repair costs.

Mark said: “This is devastating for us. I can’t believe someone would do this.

“They have ripped the door off the van and taken the till out and smashed it, presumably because there was nothing in it.

“This is going to cost around £1,000 to repair which will seriously hurt us financially.

“We have been working so hard to build our business and have had such a great response that for this to happen is so upsetting.”

‘Mindless idiots’

Mark added: “There is never anything of value kept in the van so why anyone needs to do this I don’t understand.

“We’re not going to let whoever did this stop us getting back to work though.

“We are determined to get open again as quickly as possible and continue to work to grow our business

“We do have CCTV and hopefully these mindless idiots will be found out.”

Police appeal for three men

Police Scotland are appealing for information following the break-in at premises at a work yard in the Fairfield Street area of Dundee.

The incident happened between 1am and 1.30am on Monday.

Three men were seen in the area at a time with a white transit van and officers are keen to trace them.

Police Constable Ronan McEwan said: “Fortunately nothing was stolen but the business owner has suffered a financial loss due to the damage.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We are also asking people in the area to check private CCTV and dash-cam in case they have captured anything that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0529 of Monday, 4 November, 2024.