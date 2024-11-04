Former carer opens new soup takeaway in Dundee’s Hilltown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former carer opens new soup takeaway in Dundee’s Hilltown

Shirley Grant sells homemade dishes at The Soup! Room.

By Ben MacDonald
The new soup takeaway on Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The new soup takeaway on Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A former carer has opened a soup takeaway in Dundee’s Hilltown.

Shirley Grant opened The Soup! Room in the former Alba Independent Mobility unit last week.

She sells her homemade dishes to suit all diets – with options to add ingredients like ham, chicken, cream and cheese for an additional cost.

Shirley said: “I worked (as a carer) for a number of years and fancied a change.

Hilltown takeaway sells fresh soup

“I enjoy making soup and I know how difficult it is to make your own meals for lunch when you’re out working and you’re non-stop.

“You’re also going to these places where none of the ingredients are fresh. I thought, ‘Why not sell my soup?’

“I started by delivering the soups to customers but I would have them frozen and felt that it would be much nicer if I was to sell them fresh, and that’s where the idea to open a shop came from.”

Shirley has had a steady stream of customers since opening, with one soup proving to be a massive hit.

Inside the takeaway. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

She said: “The most popular soup is lentil by far.

“I think I might just have it as a permanent option and have a different alternative each day.

“I had pumpkin soup on sale at Halloween. One customer said she didn’t like pumpkin soup but I got her to try some and she enjoyed it.

“I later found out that she went to buy pumpkins after to make her own.

“I just thought it would be a nice alternative for somewhere to go for lunch, where you can grab a nice homemade bowl of soup.”

It comes as Pret A Manger has opened the first of three takeaways in Dundee on Whitehall Crescent.

Conversation