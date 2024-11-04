Former carer opens new soup takeaway in Dundee’s Hilltown

A former carer has opened a soup takeaway in Dundee’s Hilltown.

Shirley Grant opened The Soup! Room in the former Alba Independent Mobility unit last week.

She sells her homemade dishes to suit all diets – with options to add ingredients like ham, chicken, cream and cheese for an additional cost.

Shirley said: “I worked (as a carer) for a number of years and fancied a change.

Hilltown takeaway sells fresh soup

“I enjoy making soup and I know how difficult it is to make your own meals for lunch when you’re out working and you’re non-stop.

“You’re also going to these places where none of the ingredients are fresh. I thought, ‘Why not sell my soup?’

“I started by delivering the soups to customers but I would have them frozen and felt that it would be much nicer if I was to sell them fresh, and that’s where the idea to open a shop came from.”

Shirley has had a steady stream of customers since opening, with one soup proving to be a massive hit.

She said: “The most popular soup is lentil by far.

“I think I might just have it as a permanent option and have a different alternative each day.

“I had pumpkin soup on sale at Halloween. One customer said she didn’t like pumpkin soup but I got her to try some and she enjoyed it.

“I later found out that she went to buy pumpkins after to make her own.

“I just thought it would be a nice alternative for somewhere to go for lunch, where you can grab a nice homemade bowl of soup.”

It comes as Pret A Manger has opened the first of three takeaways in Dundee on Whitehall Crescent.