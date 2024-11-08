VAR panel rejects Dundee complaints over Celtic Park decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

VAR panel rejects Dundee complaints over Celtic Park decisions

The Dark Blues' complaints fell on deaf ears.

By Sean Hamilton
Referee Ross Hardie awarded Celtic a penalty for an Antonio Portales (left) tug on Kyogo Furuhashi. Image: SNS
Referee Ross Hardie awarded Celtic a penalty for an Antonio Portales (left) tug on Kyogo Furuhashi. Image: SNS

The SFA’s independent VAR review panel has rejected Dundee’s complaints about decision-making in their recent defeat at Celtic Park.

The Dark Blues sent extra footage of two key incidents in the October 30 clash to referee chiefs after being left unhappy with the calls made by on-field whistler Ross Hardie and VAR Mathew McDermid.

However, the latest Key Match Incident (KMI) panel – introduced this season to transparently review VAR calls on a weekly basis – has unanimously backed Hardie and McDermid’s actions in both instances.

All five adjudicators felt Hardie was correct to award the Hoops the penalty from which Arne Engels put them two goals to the good.

Dundee appeal to Ross Hardie after the referee awarded Celtic a second-half penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee appeal to Ross Hardie after the referee awarded Celtic a second-half penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

That was in spite of what Dundee felt was a clear pull on on Mo Sylla’s shirt in the build-up, and questions over the amount of contact Antonio Portales made with striker Kyogo Furuhashi in the box.

The panel members also backed the referee’s decision to ignore the ball striking Celtic defender Liam Scales’ arm in his own box as he attempted to make a clearance.

The VAR’s call not to intervene was supported by five votes to zero.

The Dark Blues had no comment on the review panel’s findings.

