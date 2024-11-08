VAR panel rejects Dundee complaints over Celtic Park decisions

The SFA’s independent VAR review panel has rejected Dundee’s complaints about decision-making in their recent defeat at Celtic Park.

The Dark Blues sent extra footage of two key incidents in the October 30 clash to referee chiefs after being left unhappy with the calls made by on-field whistler Ross Hardie and VAR Mathew McDermid.

However, the latest Key Match Incident (KMI) panel – introduced this season to transparently review VAR calls on a weekly basis – has unanimously backed Hardie and McDermid’s actions in both instances.

All five adjudicators felt Hardie was correct to award the Hoops the penalty from which Arne Engels put them two goals to the good.

That was in spite of what Dundee felt was a clear pull on on Mo Sylla’s shirt in the build-up, and questions over the amount of contact Antonio Portales made with striker Kyogo Furuhashi in the box.

The panel members also backed the referee’s decision to ignore the ball striking Celtic defender Liam Scales’ arm in his own box as he attempted to make a clearance.

The VAR’s call not to intervene was supported by five votes to zero.

The Dark Blues had no comment on the review panel’s findings.