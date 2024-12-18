Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy makes major recovery step as ‘leader’ hailed for off-pitch impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy makes major recovery step as ‘leader’ hailed for off-pitch impact

The Dens Park defender has been out of action since April.

By George Cran
Joe Shaughnessy
Joe Shaughnessy has been out of action since spring. Image: SNS.

Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy still has plenty of rehab ahead as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

However, the experienced defender has made a major step forward in his bid to return for the Dark Blues.

Last month, Shaughnessy spoke to Courier Sport about the recovery process and his delight at being back out on the grass.

Now he has returned to light training.

It is a big boost for Shaughnessy himself, but also his team-mates, a number of whom haven’t seen him play.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since April but is nearing a return.

Joe Shaughnessy limps off after injuring his knee against Rangers.
Joe Shaughnessy limps off after injuring his knee against Rangers. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

“He’s been touching the ball this week. He’s joined in with the lads very, very lightly,” Dens assistant manager Stuart Taylor revealed.

“But it’s still good that he’s got that barrier, that he’s passed another stage in his rehab programme.

“It’s good for the other boys to see him because a lot of the newer lads have never seen him playing.

“When they see Joe about the dressing room, the presence that he has in terms of the respect that he’s got from the rest of the group is incredible.

“The lads are now starting to see him on the grass and on the pitch with us. So it’s great for that.”

Leader

Nine of the current Dundee squad arrived in the summer when Shaughnessy was just beginning his rehab following surgery on the cruciate ligament injury.

And a lack of experience has been an issue in the Premiership this term, particularly in defence.

Off the pitch, Shaughnessy has continued to be a leader.

The time is nearing when he’ll be back on the pitch.

Dundee assistant manager Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS
Dundee assistant manager Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS

“It’ll be great for the newer ones that have come into the group, having that voice, having that leader around them every day at training,” Taylor added.

“He always wants to be involved because that’s what leaders do and that’s what captains do.

“But Joe’s one of those players that doesn’t need the armband to say he’s a captain or a leader.

“The stuff that he gets involved with on a daily basis about the football clubs is fantastic.

“As a coach or manager, it is players like that you want to be working with.

“Seeing him back now is great. Seeing him on the grass about a month ago was brilliant when he was back running, but now that he’s actually touched the ball and he’s back in with the group, it’s another step forward.

“It’s great for us, it’s great for him, it’s great for the club.

“And we’re just looking forward to having him when he’s really back fully training and close to coming back to games.”

