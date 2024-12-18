Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy makes major recovery step as ‘leader’ hailed for off-pitch impact

Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy still has plenty of rehab ahead as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

However, the experienced defender has made a major step forward in his bid to return for the Dark Blues.

Last month, Shaughnessy spoke to Courier Sport about the recovery process and his delight at being back out on the grass.

Now he has returned to light training.

It is a big boost for Shaughnessy himself, but also his team-mates, a number of whom haven’t seen him play.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since April but is nearing a return.

“He’s been touching the ball this week. He’s joined in with the lads very, very lightly,” Dens assistant manager Stuart Taylor revealed.

“But it’s still good that he’s got that barrier, that he’s passed another stage in his rehab programme.

“It’s good for the other boys to see him because a lot of the newer lads have never seen him playing.

“When they see Joe about the dressing room, the presence that he has in terms of the respect that he’s got from the rest of the group is incredible.

“The lads are now starting to see him on the grass and on the pitch with us. So it’s great for that.”

Leader

Nine of the current Dundee squad arrived in the summer when Shaughnessy was just beginning his rehab following surgery on the cruciate ligament injury.

And a lack of experience has been an issue in the Premiership this term, particularly in defence.

Off the pitch, Shaughnessy has continued to be a leader.

The time is nearing when he’ll be back on the pitch.

“It’ll be great for the newer ones that have come into the group, having that voice, having that leader around them every day at training,” Taylor added.

“He always wants to be involved because that’s what leaders do and that’s what captains do.

“But Joe’s one of those players that doesn’t need the armband to say he’s a captain or a leader.

“The stuff that he gets involved with on a daily basis about the football clubs is fantastic.

“As a coach or manager, it is players like that you want to be working with.

“Seeing him back now is great. Seeing him on the grass about a month ago was brilliant when he was back running, but now that he’s actually touched the ball and he’s back in with the group, it’s another step forward.

“It’s great for us, it’s great for him, it’s great for the club.

“And we’re just looking forward to having him when he’s really back fully training and close to coming back to games.”