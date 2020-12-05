Dundee United: Jason Leitch brands team photo ignoring Covid-19 guidelines ‘disappointing and irresponsible’

Scotland’s clinical director Jason Leitch has said a photograph showing Dundee United staff and players huddled together is a “clear breach” of government guidelines.

Professor Leitch, Scotland’s most senior public health advisor, said the club must face severe punishment for allowing the group photo to take place.

United’s Covid-19 crisis deepens

It was taken just days before the club confirmed three employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

The leaked picture, reported by The Courier earlier today, contains 49 people employed by the club including coaches, players, and other staff.

None are following social distancing guidelines or wearing face masks.

Prof Leitch, who recently said he is “hopeful” fans can return to football stadiums soon, says the image has shocked him.

He said: “This is deeply disappointing and irresponsible.

“We were very surprised to see this photograph, which shows a clear breach of the Covid-19 guidelines agreed between the SPFL and the Scottish Government.

‘Dundee United team photo puts individuals and their families at risk’

“We would expect this to be taken extremely seriously by the football authorities.

“This action puts individuals and their families at risk of infection and serious illness.

“We now know that some of the individuals in this photograph have subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Professional football has considerable privileges – these depend on following the guidance.”

The club are yet to comment on the photo.