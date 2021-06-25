Friday, June 25th 2021 Show Links
Dundee United and Dundee fixtures moved for TV as Sky Sports select Rangers and Hibs showdowns

By Alan Temple
June 25 2021, 1.28pm Updated: June 25 2021, 1.32pm
Thomas Courts’ first home Premiership match in charge of Dundee United has been moved to accommodate live TV coverage.

The visit of reigning champions Rangers on August 7 will now be shown on Sky Sports, with a 12.30 p.m. kick-off as Courts seeks to claim a memorable early scalp in the dugout.

Newly-promoted Dundee have also been affected by the first batch of top-flight television picks, with the visit of Hibs on August 22 chosen to be screened live by the league’s exclusive broadcaster.

That encounter — which sees Dee boss James McPake return to Easter Road, where he captained the Hibees as a player — will now take place with a 12 noon kick-off.

In the only other alteration to August’s Premiership calendar, Rangers will now welcome Celtic to Ibrox on Sunday, August 29 with a 12 noon kick-off.

