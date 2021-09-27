Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United’s Tannadice Park to host Scotland Under-21 qualifying double-header

By Sean Hamilton
September 27 2021, 11.33am Updated: September 27 2021, 3.41pm
Scotland Under-21s will use Tannadice as the venue for their November matches.
Scotland Under-21s will use Tannadice as the venue for their November matches.

Scotland Under-21s will play their European Championship qualifiers with Kazakhstan and Belgium at Tannadice.

Scot Gemmill’s side opened their qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw in Turkey and will face Denmark in October.

The young Scots will then host the Kazakhs and Belgians at Dundee United’s Tannadice Park..

BBC Scotland will show both games live, with the Kazakh clash on iPlayer on Friday, November 12, with a 5pm kick-off.

The Belgium match will be live on the BBC Scotland cannel on Tuesday, November 16 and kicks off at 7.05pm.

St Johnstone pair Ross Sinclair and Glenn Middleton are in Gemmill’s squad to face Denmark, along with former Dundee United kid Scott Banks.

United’s Chris Mochrie and Logan Chalmers have both been called-up in recent months, as has Dundee midfielder Max Anderson, and could feature again when Scotland come to the city.

How St Johnstone, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared as Scotland under-21s claim gutsy Turkey draw

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier