Dundee United’s Tannadice Park to host Scotland Under-21 qualifying double-header

Scotland Under-21s will play their European Championship qualifiers with Kazakhstan and Belgium at Tannadice.

Scot Gemmill’s side opened their qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw in Turkey and will face Denmark in October.

The young Scots will then host the Kazakhs and Belgians at Dundee United’s Tannadice Park..

#SCO21s | Our @UEFAUnder21 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Belgium this November will be played at Tannadice. #YoungTeam https://t.co/9tXAwRPxEE — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 27, 2021

BBC Scotland will show both games live, with the Kazakh clash on iPlayer on Friday, November 12, with a 5pm kick-off.

The Belgium match will be live on the BBC Scotland cannel on Tuesday, November 16 and kicks off at 7.05pm.

St Johnstone pair Ross Sinclair and Glenn Middleton are in Gemmill’s squad to face Denmark, along with former Dundee United kid Scott Banks.

United’s Chris Mochrie and Logan Chalmers have both been called-up in recent months, as has Dundee midfielder Max Anderson, and could feature again when Scotland come to the city.