Sport Football Dundee United

Stable environment will see rising star Ilmari Niskanen shine at Dundee United after return from Finland duty, says Tam Courts

By Sean Hamilton
October 8 2021, 7.45am
Ilmari Niskanen got off the mark for Dundee United against Ross County.
Disruption defined Ilmari Niskanen’s early days at Dundee United.

But Tam Courts believes the stability he finds when he returns from Finland duty will see him show his true colours at Tannadice.

Niskanen is picking up pace as a United star following his red-tape-delayed move from FC Ingolstadt in Germany.

An assist against Celtic and a goal against Ross County got Tangerines fans purring.

And United’s head coach belives the Finnish internationalist is only going to get better as he gets more comfortable in his new surroundings.

“There are certain individuals in life who prefer it when there is a bit of unpredictability,” explained Courts.

“Ilmari likes the predictability and he will be looking forward to getting into his flat and a new routine.

“We have started to see glimpses of what is to come.

“The great thing about Ilmari, like most of our players, there is a willingness to get better and an openness to new ideas.

“He probably wants to make up for lost time because he went to Germany and probably found himself in and out of the team.

Ilmari Niskanen applauds the Dundee United supporters at full time against County.

“He didn’t play as much as he wanted so there is a strong buy-in desire in that player and we are lucky to have him because he fits in perfectly how we want him to play.”

Niskanen is currently preparing for Finland’s double-header with Ukraine (Saturday) and Kazakhstan (Tuesday).

Having been recalled to his national team off the back of his good form at United, he will hope to add to his six caps.

But even if he doesn’t play any part, Courts expects to welcome a happy player back to Tannadice.

“It is brilliant for him (being called up,” he said.

“The role they ask him to play is slightly different to what we ask of him here.

“They play a 5-3-2. At times he plays more as a wing-back

“He has worked hard through the work permit process, having to go back to Finland and then coming back across so things have been quite disruptive.

“I think he is the sort of guy who likes a bit of stability.

“Having an assist at Celtic Park last month for Ian Harkes’ goal will also have done him a power of good in his integration into the team.

“He can go away with a smile on his face and really enjoy being back in the international squad.”

