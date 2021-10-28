Rangers kid Ben Williamson ‘not malicious’: Dundee United boss Tam Courts defends red card star

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts refused to put the boot into Livingston star Ben Williamson after his red card challenge on Declan Glass.

Former Arbroath star Williamson, on loan from Rangers, was sent off after a lunge on Glass during Wednesday’s thrilling 1-1 draw between the sides.

Livi boss David Martindale was also sent to the stands for protesting the decision but Courts chose his words carefully.

“I follow the young boy Ben Williamson,” said Tam Courts.

“He’s a Fifer like me and I’ve seen him play for Scotland’s Under-21s.

“I know he’s combative but I don’t think he’s a malicious player.

“At touchline level you realise these players move so quickly and there’s a real strong coming together.

“It was a heavy coming together and the ref had a better view than me. But, thankfully, Declan was ok.

“I was worried momentarily because of the speed of the collision and more so because he (Declan) let out shriek.

“Naturally there as concern but we got the message back he was ok and we could nurse him back to his feet.”

Tam Courts: We threw everything at Livingston

Meanwhile, Courts left the Tony Macaroni Arena disappointed as his side missed out on the chance to go second.

A win would have taken United above Hearts and Celtic.

But while United extended their unbeaten run to seven games they were forced to settle for a point.

“We came for the three points and in the second half we threw everything at it,” said Courts.

“Livi are very resolute, they stick together and sometimes it’s more difficult to break down ten men.

“But the players gave everything. It’s a shame we couldn’t get the winner.”