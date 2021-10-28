Rangers kid Ben Williamson ‘not malicious’: Dundee United boss Tam Courts defends red card star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Rangers kid Ben Williamson ‘not malicious’: Dundee United boss Tam Courts defends red card star

By Ewan Smith
October 28 2021, 7.45am
Ben Williamson was red carded for his challenge on Declan Glass
Dundee United boss Tam Courts refused to put the boot into Livingston star Ben Williamson after his red card challenge on Declan Glass.

Former Arbroath star Williamson, on loan from Rangers, was sent off after a lunge on Glass during Wednesday’s thrilling 1-1 draw between the sides.

Livi boss David Martindale was also sent to the stands for protesting the decision but Courts chose his words carefully.

“I follow the young boy Ben Williamson,” said Tam Courts.

“He’s a Fifer like me and I’ve seen him play for Scotland’s Under-21s.

Declan Glass lies on the deck after the challenge from Ben Williamson

“I know he’s combative but I don’t think he’s a malicious player.

“At touchline level you realise these players move so quickly and there’s a real strong coming together.

“It was a heavy coming together and the ref had a better view than me. But, thankfully, Declan was ok.

“I was worried momentarily because of the speed of the collision and more so because he (Declan) let out shriek.

“Naturally there as concern but we got the message back he was ok and we could nurse him back to his feet.”

Tam Courts: We threw everything at Livingston

Tam Courts was disappointed his Dundee United side couldn’t find a winner at Livingston

Meanwhile, Courts left the Tony Macaroni Arena disappointed as his side missed out on the chance to go second.

A win would have taken United above Hearts and Celtic.

But while United extended their unbeaten run to seven games they were forced to settle for a point.

“We came for the three points and in the second half we threw everything at it,” said Courts.

“Livi are very resolute, they stick together and sometimes it’s more difficult to break down ten men.

“But the players gave everything. It’s a shame we couldn’t get the winner.”

Livingston 1 Dundee United 1: United held by 10-man Livi and miss out on second spot

