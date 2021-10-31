Paul Reid ends 22-year spell at Dundee United to become Arbroath’s first-ever commercial director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Paul Reid ends 22-year spell at Dundee United to become Arbroath’s first-ever commercial director

By Ewan Smith
October 31 2021, 12.07pm Updated: October 31 2021, 1.43pm
Paul Reid said goodbye to Dundee United after 22 years with the club
Paul Reid said goodbye to Dundee United after 22 years with the club

Paul Reid has ended a 22-year spell at Dundee United to become Arbroath’s first ever commercial director.

The ambitious Angus side are keen to continue their growth off the park and see the appointment of highly-experienced Reid as a major coup.

Reid has led Dundee United’s commercial output for over two decades.

But he made an emotional farewell to fans as the Tannadice side lost 1-0 to St Johnstone on Saturday and will begin his role with Arbroath in November.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has welcomed the appointment of Paul Reid

“We are doing very well and existing board members have been fantastic with regards to hospitality and commercial aspects,” Chairman Mike Caird told Arbroath TV.

“But we are going to appoint our first ever commercial director – Paul Reid.

“Paul is a good friend of the club. He played here at 16 as a youth player and has been at Dundee United for the last 22 years.

“He felt that he wanted a change of direction and we have attracted him to the club.”

Dundee United confirmed Reid’s departure on their website stating: “Paul is remaining in Scottish football and is taking an exciting personal step up in his career.

“He will be welcome back at Tannadice anytime and will be missed by his many friends accumulated over the years.”

Mike Caird: We’re investing in future of Arbroath with Paul Reid appointment

Arbroath are just four points off the top of the Championship. They are also in a healthy financial position off the park.

They have made record season ticket sales of almost 1,000 and are now regularly attracting around 1,400 home fans to each game.

That is DOUBLE the average when Dick Campbell took over as Arbroath boss in 2016.

Arbroath recently invested a near six-figure sum in upgrading the roofing on their stadium.

They have also increased hospitality facilities at Gayfield.

And they are keen to match success ON the park with inward investment off it.

“We’ve sold almost 1,000 season tickets,” added Caird. “The crowds are up to 1200 or 1300 home supporters every week.

Arbroath fans have flocked to Gayfield this season

“There’s a lot of kids coming to games and that’s what we want.

“The kid of today is the adult of tomorrow. Supporters for life is what we are looking for.

“We want to get the best players on the park and help Dick Campbell keep the team where they are and get better season upon season.”

Ambitious Arbroath: 5 reasons why Angus side’s Championship success is the real deal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]