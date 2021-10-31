Paul Reid ends 22-year spell at Dundee United to become Arbroath’s first-ever commercial director

An error occurred. Please try again.

Paul Reid has ended a 22-year spell at Dundee United to become Arbroath’s first ever commercial director.

The ambitious Angus side are keen to continue their growth off the park and see the appointment of highly-experienced Reid as a major coup.

Reid has led Dundee United’s commercial output for over two decades.

But he made an emotional farewell to fans as the Tannadice side lost 1-0 to St Johnstone on Saturday and will begin his role with Arbroath in November.

“We are doing very well and existing board members have been fantastic with regards to hospitality and commercial aspects,” Chairman Mike Caird told Arbroath TV.

“But we are going to appoint our first ever commercial director – Paul Reid.

“Paul is a good friend of the club. He played here at 16 as a youth player and has been at Dundee United for the last 22 years.

“He felt that he wanted a change of direction and we have attracted him to the club.”

Tomorrow we say cheerio to our long time colleague and friend who leaves for pastures new.

Good luck and Thank You Paul 🟠⚫️ He will always be welcome at Tannadice.https://t.co/cx6yWmbvIJ — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 29, 2021

Dundee United confirmed Reid’s departure on their website stating: “Paul is remaining in Scottish football and is taking an exciting personal step up in his career.

“He will be welcome back at Tannadice anytime and will be missed by his many friends accumulated over the years.”

Mike Caird: We’re investing in future of Arbroath with Paul Reid appointment

Arbroath are just four points off the top of the Championship. They are also in a healthy financial position off the park.

They have made record season ticket sales of almost 1,000 and are now regularly attracting around 1,400 home fans to each game.

That is DOUBLE the average when Dick Campbell took over as Arbroath boss in 2016.

Arbroath recently invested a near six-figure sum in upgrading the roofing on their stadium.

They have also increased hospitality facilities at Gayfield.

And they are keen to match success ON the park with inward investment off it.

“We’ve sold almost 1,000 season tickets,” added Caird. “The crowds are up to 1200 or 1300 home supporters every week.

“There’s a lot of kids coming to games and that’s what we want.

“The kid of today is the adult of tomorrow. Supporters for life is what we are looking for.

“We want to get the best players on the park and help Dick Campbell keep the team where they are and get better season upon season.”