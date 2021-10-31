Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Severe weather warning as heavy rain forecast across Tayside and Fife

By Neil Henderson
October 31 2021, 12.10pm Updated: October 31 2021, 4.10pm
A severe weather warning has ben issued as Tayside and Fife hit with heavy rain.
Motorists across Tayside and Fife are being warned to take care on the region’s roads on Sunday as forecasters predict heavy rain.

Transport Scotland has urged drivers they could face disruption on roads with heavy rain hitting north and eastern Scotland resulting in possible flooding.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue to move northwards across northeastern Scotland during the rest of the morning and afternoon before clearing this evening.

As much as 15 to 30mm are expected, with 40 to 50mm possible over higher ground.

Meanwhile, rain falling on already saturated ground could, as a result, lead to some flooding.

A warning issued by Traffic Scotland, read: “Motorists to expect spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Furthermore, there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

The Met Office also predicts occasional heavy rain with strengthening winds across Tayside and Fife with sharp showers throughout the day.

It’s predicted that the severe weather conditions could last until midnight on Sunday though rain is forecast to ease through the evening.

It’s the latest severe weather to hit the region.

Torrential downpours caused chaos on the roads, particularly in Fife and Perth with multiple crashes.

The A9 in Perth and Kinross was closed for a time on Friday because of a series of incidents.

 

