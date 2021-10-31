Severe weather warning as heavy rain forecast across Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Motorists across Tayside and Fife are being warned to take care on the region’s roads on Sunday as forecasters predict heavy rain.

Transport Scotland has urged drivers they could face disruption on roads with heavy rain hitting north and eastern Scotland resulting in possible flooding.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue to move northwards across northeastern Scotland during the rest of the morning and afternoon before clearing this evening.

As much as 15 to 30mm are expected, with 40 to 50mm possible over higher ground.

Meanwhile, rain falling on already saturated ground could, as a result, lead to some flooding.

A warning issued by Traffic Scotland, read: “Motorists to expect spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Central, Tayside and Fife – YELLOW Weather Alert, Heavy rain across northeastern Scotland, with some flooding and travel disruption possible. https://t.co/UKSpx1flhU #TSWeatherAlert — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 31, 2021

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Furthermore, there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

The Met Office also predicts occasional heavy rain with strengthening winds across Tayside and Fife with sharp showers throughout the day.

It’s predicted that the severe weather conditions could last until midnight on Sunday though rain is forecast to ease through the evening.

It’s the latest severe weather to hit the region.

Torrential downpours caused chaos on the roads, particularly in Fife and Perth with multiple crashes.

The A9 in Perth and Kinross was closed for a time on Friday because of a series of incidents.