Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew: Age is just a number thanks to my old vegan diet

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charlie Mulgrew has proved this year that age is just a number as he has rolled back the years at Dundee United.

Mulgrew’s form has been exceptional for United this term, prompting calls for him to be recalled to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad.

Despite being 35, the central defender is in the ‘form of his life.’

He looks like he could play at the top level for several years.

But what is the secret behind his longevity? Former Celtic star Mulgrew insists it’s diet.

For two years, Mulgrew was almost 100% vegan after a spell eating only meat and high fat under ex-Hoops boss Ronny Deila.

Mulgrew no longer follows a plant-based diet but believes it still has a lasting impact on his fitness.

“People talk about numbers and you being 35 or 36,” said Mulgrew.

“But the way people are living now you can go on longer if you look after yourself.

“If you have the hunger to keep playing and do the right things then there’s no real age to put your finger on.

“You should just keep going for as long as you’re enjoying it. You are a long time retired.

“As the years go past you learn about diet. It’s about using the experience you pick up along the way.

“I have had various diets. At Celtic under Ronny Deila it was a lot of meat and high fat, that’s what he liked.

“And then after that I was vegan for a few years. I was 30 or 31 when I started it.

“I wasn’t 100% vegan but about ninety five percent. It was something I took a lot from.

“It is good and it has its benefits. I took a lot from it but the hard bit was getting protein because you need that as well.

Former #SCO international Charlie Mulgrew believes Steve Clarke's side deserved to beat England and says they should be proud of how they played. pic.twitter.com/V3r7kVhW3p — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 19, 2021

“It was difficult at times, working out what meals to make.

“Right now I have a balance between the two and try to look after myself better.

“If you get the right mix between getting the proteins and enough veg then that’s what you’re aiming for.”

“We also have a good fitness coach here, he looks at all the data on the ipad, He checks your loads and usually gets it spot on.”

Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United have to be at our best to beat Craig Gordon

A reminder of Zander Clark's heroics on Saturday 👏#SJFC pic.twitter.com/UpSy6aClI5 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Mulgrew is hoping United can find a way past Scotland No 1 Craig Gordon at Hearts.

United were thwarted by St Johnstone star Zander Clark as the Perth star made five wondersaves to help his side to a 1-0 win last weekend.

“It was a bit like that when we played Hearts earlier in the season,” said Mulgrew.

“We’ve come up against two very good keepers on good days.

“We will need to be at our best to beat Craig Gordon. I’ve played with him and he’s a great keeper.

“He’s had a long career at the top level, making some top saves and is flying at the moment.”