Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts reveals Stephen Glass talks following Funso Ojo incident

By Ewan Smith
November 23 2021, 10.27pm
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has held talks with Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass following Saturday’s Funso Ojo incident.

Courts called Glass on Sunday after an explosive North East derby saw both sides end the game with ten men.

A 35-year-old man has been charged by Police Scotland after an incident involving Dons midfielder Ojo.

United also released a statement on Monday evening confirming a fan would no longer be able to attend games for ‘breaching the terms of their season ticket contract.’

The Tangerines picked up a 1-0 win but Courts was keen to touch base with his opposite number Glass.

Courts calls Glass to discuss Funso Ojo

“I called Stephen Glass on Sunday,” revealed Courts.

“I decided to pick up the phone because it was an incident-packed game and I just wanted to speak to him on a colleague to colleague perspective.

“The incident that happened with Funso Ojo, I just wanted to make it clear that I don’t think there is a place for fans touching players on any level.

“I wanted to be very clear on that.

Aberdeen ace Funso Ojo walks off the park after Saturday’s incident at Dundee United

“Players are there for our enjoyment. We have to be quite clear, as footballing staff, this is not something we are comfortable with.

“I felt it was really important that I made Stephen clear about that.

“We had a good conversation.

“I have a good relationship with Stephen and it is good to see that is still in a good, strong position.”

‘Frank discussion’ with red-carded Calum Butcher

Calum Butcher was sent off for Dundee United against Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Courts has revealed how he also spoke with Calum Butcher following his red card on Saturday.

Vice-captain Butcher was shown a straight red after he man-handled Dons striker Christian Ramirez.

That came moments after Ramirez had clashed with Butcher’s team-mate Ryan Edwards.

That left referee Bobby Madden with no choice but to produce a red card.

Tam Courts has held talks with Butcher

“Cal and I have had a conversation,” added Courts. “It was a really frank discussion.

“Butcher has given a team-mate a bit of protection on the pitch.

“I am disappointed on a number of different fronts. But it is a decision we have to accept and move on from.”

