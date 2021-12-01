3 things we learned from Dundee United’s miserable Motherwell night as they prepare to host Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Dundee United

3 things we learned from Dundee United’s miserable Motherwell night as they prepare to host Celtic

By Ewan Smith
December 1 2021, 7.45am Updated: December 1 2021, 9.56am
Dundee United suffered a disappointing defeat in a Motherwell monsoon
It was a miserable night in Motherwell for more reasons than one for Dundee United as they crashed to a disappointing defeat.

Tony Watt’s sublime first-half strike was enough to claim a deserved victory for the Fir Park side.

That moved them to within a point of fourth-placed United.

Tam Courts’ side now go into Sunday’s clash with Celtic having won just one from their last six games.

Courier Sport was there to witness the Motherwell monsoon. Here are three things we learned:

Dundee United desperately miss Dylan Levitt and Jeando Fuchs

Levitt and Fuchs have been key players for Dundee United

Any team would miss the kind of key players United have out right now.

They have been without striker Marc McNulty since September. His back-up Max Biamou has joined him on the treatment table.

The spine of the midfield has been ripped out in recent weeks, with Dylan Levitt and Jeando Fuchs both out.

Levitt only turned 21 last month but don’t let his age fool you.

The classy midfielder already has ten full Wales caps to his name. He is highly regarded by parent club Manchester United.

He has been a pass-master for United this term, dictating play from a deep-lying role.

Fuchs is a fans’ favourite. His all-action style has earned admirers, with Wigan Athletic the latest club linked with him.

It’s hard to replace the level of quality Levitt and Fuchs bring, as United are finding out to their cost.

United have lost sparkle but can relight their fire v Celtic

It was a difficult night for Declan Glass and Dundee United at Motherwell

It was the wrong night for Dundee United to turn in one of their poorest displays of the season.

Firstly, it enabled Motherwell to close the gap.

Secondly, it has given casual observers the wrong idea about Dundee United.

They are better than that. Much better.

Recent results haven’t been great. One win in six isn’t great form.

Across the last six games, fine margins have cost them dearly.

They didn’t do enough to win at Livingston. Zander Clark’s inspired goalkeeping kept them out against St Johnstone and they were overrun at Hearts.

The dug out a win v Aberdeen and surrendered a win at Ross County with the last kick of the ball.

There hasn’t been a steady decline but they’ve lost their sparkle.

The last time that happened, in the opening day v Aberdeen, United bounced back in style against Rangers. They can do the same against Celtic.

Charlie Mulgrew put his body on the line for Dundee United v Motherwell

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew led from the front in a disappointing night

It’s hard to be positive after such a defeat but Charlie Mulgrew deserves credit.

Mulgrew topped the Opta-stats chart for several metrics.

He made 44 successful passes from 57, more than any player on the park.

He regained possession more times than anyone with 13 interceptions.

And he battled bravely against one-time Celtic team-mate Tony Watt.

Tam Courts: Dundee United didn’t deserve anything from miserable Motherwell night

